BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

A Community Rises: UWC Thailand’s Project Independence

A Community Rises: UWC Thailand’s Project Independence

In a year rife with global challenges, it has been hard to find moments that inspire hope and unity amidst the chaos. For UWC Thailand, the disruptivity of 2020 was compounded by an existential funding crisis here at home. In mid-January, the school’s founder made a heart-breaking call to the board chair, “alternative funding would be necessary as of June 2020 to keep the UWC Thailand dream alive.” 

Education
By The Phuket News

Sunday 27 September 2020, 10:00AM

The parents rallied and launched a successful campaign to buy the school’s land and buildings on behalf of the school’s foundation.

The parents rallied and launched a successful campaign to buy the school’s land and buildings on behalf of the school’s foundation.

The move to save the school highlights by example how UWC Thailand is raising their children in an environment where they feel a sense of belonging, while also becoming what the world needs; caring thinkers, with a side of grit, who are willing to take action.

The move to save the school highlights by example how UWC Thailand is raising their children in an environment where they feel a sense of belonging, while also becoming what the world needs; caring thinkers, with a side of grit, who are willing to take action.

The move to save the school highlights by example how UWC Thailand is raising their children in an environment where they feel a sense of belonging, while also becoming what the world needs; caring thinkers, with a side of grit, who are willing to take action.

The move to save the school highlights by example how UWC Thailand is raising their children in an environment where they feel a sense of belonging, while also becoming what the world needs; caring thinkers, with a side of grit, who are willing to take action.

The move to save the school highlights by example how UWC Thailand is raising their children in an environment where they feel a sense of belonging, while also becoming what the world needs; caring thinkers, with a side of grit, who are willing to take action.

The move to save the school highlights by example how UWC Thailand is raising their children in an environment where they feel a sense of belonging, while also becoming what the world needs; caring thinkers, with a side of grit, who are willing to take action.

The move to save the school highlights by example how UWC Thailand is raising their children in an environment where they feel a sense of belonging, while also becoming what the world needs; caring thinkers, with a side of grit, who are willing to take action.

The move to save the school highlights by example how UWC Thailand is raising their children in an environment where they feel a sense of belonging, while also becoming what the world needs; caring thinkers, with a side of grit, who are willing to take action.

« »

The situation went from bad to bleak with campus closures, tambon lockdowns and businesses closing. Yet through it all, our amazing community did not sway in their belief that UWC Thailand is a school worth saving. 

Not long after we learned of the funding challenge, we began talking to a small group of parents, brainstorming what it would take to purchase the school’s land and buildings. In one of those early conversations it was pointed out that the Chinese character for crisis is a combination of two other characters – “danger” and “opportunity” – and so here amongst the danger, we found our opportunity. 

In a matter of just a few weeks, a small group of parents took up the mantle of humble heroes as they worked with the school’s leadership and the team at Thanyapura to create the broad outlines of a deal to purchase the land and buildings on behalf of the school’s foundation. Fundraising is what we needed and that is exactly what we got.

To make the purchase and provide a two-year cushion for scholarships and operations, we needed the equivalent of US$10 million. We launched a giving campaign open to both loans and donations and we managed to raise the full amount in just over three weeks.

How, against all odds, did we succeed? UWCT is a different kind of school. Biasedly, we think it’s exactly the kind of school the world needs right now. Our community is undoubtedly special, drawn by our commitment to a progressive education that’s rooted in timeless values like collaboration, kindness, integrity, curiosity, open-mindedness, and resilience. No other education movement on the planet combines a world-class IB education with global scholarships, and a commitment to making the world a more peaceful and sustainable place.

CMI - Thailand

The parents who donated countless hours, expertise, support and/or money, did it not out of convenience or financial gain, but because UWC Thailand is raising their children in an environment where they feel a sense of belonging, while also becoming what the world needs; caring thinkers, with a side of grit, who are willing to take action.

More than any year before, when all the odds seemed stacked against us, our community doubled down on their belief in what we do at UWCT. They heeded our call and they came with their savings, their investments, their salaries, their skills, and their friends. They came because what we do is different in a way that matters, in a way that warrants the opportunity to thrive.

Attending school, once an expectation, is now a gift our students are grateful for each day.  

If you were to step on our campus today you would see shining eyes (smiles hidden behind facemasks) and hear laughter and chatter from happy students excited to be right where they are – learning and enjoying an oasis of calm in an otherwise chaotic world.

By Jason McBride,
UWC Thailand Head of School

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Getting ‘Buffaloed’ is a good thing
Asia Pop 40 counts down Top 140 songs in Asia of the last decade
Culinary Detective: Kata Rocks shines in uncertain times
‘Blood Vessel’ keeps vampire horror afloat
Blazing Saddles: A Wild and Crazy Ride
Disney’s ‘New Born Royals’ takes teens to heart
Patong Municipality to hold ‘chilies for plastic bottles’ exchange
Culinary Detective: Shakers in the South
Soi Dog Foundation doctor appointed to Thailand’s Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animal Committee
Getting off to an ideal start
Inaugural Thailand Plant-Based Food Awards open for voting
While COVID stalls blockbusters, Mulan makes it through
Sustainably Yours: The Importance of Beach Cleanups
The Culinary Detective: Getting the 9th Degree
Oscar-nominated Les Miserables puts French society underbelly on show

 

Phuket community
Seven killed, 40 hurt in Korat bus-lorry crash

Fun fact, that's 12% of the total COVID fatalities for Thailand. 12% of all the deaths that have...(Read More)

Koh Chang resort sues expat over bad review

Lets not forget that now defunct Phuket based news website which spent years in the courts over comm...(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

Point is: Thai Immigration not provide Visa, only hand out extensions....(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

@Foot. One can not require for a Retirement extension with a tourist visa. One needs a A/O/B- or wha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Corruption, and the Big Joke

Thank you for your honesty Phuket news. You are the only honest English media outlet for expats in P...(Read More)

CCSA panel to approve visa scheme to allow foreign tourists into country

The Thai Government set the requirements or hotel yes/no can become a ASLQ hotel, do include the pri...(Read More)

Koh Chang resort sues expat over bad review

How sad is that resort. If you can't cope with criticism then provide decent service to guests o...(Read More)

CCSA panel to approve visa scheme to allow foreign tourists into country

5: Make the price of that thai quarantine period the same for every tourist. 6: THAI only flys a fe...(Read More)

CCSA panel to approve visa scheme to allow foreign tourists into country

Really piece of office desk work, that STV thing. It will not work. 1: From which airports these ...(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

@Foot, not interested in bending the rules or their intentions. Not interested in retiring in Thaila...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Kvik Phuket

 