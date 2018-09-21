A coffee lover’s good cold brew

A stylish coffee shop located in the heart of Phuket Old Town, Dou Brew Coffee & Craft, is a fantastic find tucked away on Soi Rommanee. If you have been looking for a hip cafe to hang out in while having a drink, Dou Brew is definitely a good place to consider. There are plenty of comfortable chairs, tables and vintage photos to pique your interest for an hour or two.

By Amy Bensema

Sunday 23 September 2018, 10:00AM

Dou Brew Coffee & Craft is owned and operated by a young Thai couple, Weerawat and Watinee Ngamreab. The cafe has been in existence for only just over a year, but it is without a doubt one of the coolest cafes on the island. Dou Brew features a wide range of affordable coffee drinks, speciality teas as well as a small selection of craft beers. For those looking to enjoy a full-on coffee break, there are a few homemade nibbles and cakes available.

The reason that Dou Brew Coffee & Craft originally caught my eye is because it has Nitro Cold Brew on tap. Often referred to as NCB, Nitro Cold Brew is still a new concept to Phuket. Essentially, it is a cold brew coffee charged with nitrogen which gives it a rich, creamy head. To put it into perspective, Nitro Cold Brew looks similar to Guinness, but obviously has a completely different taste. In an effort to highlight the flavour that the cold brewing process brings out in the coffee, Nitro Cold Brew at Dou Brew is served unsweetened, but the friendly staff are happy to put in a dollop of milk or cream for you.

Pond is the male half of the super duo that operates Dou Brew. Before opening the shop, he studied for two years and is now a trained barista. Extremely educated when it comes to coffee, he is quite skilled when it comes to latte art and extremely picky when it comes to coffee beans. The majority of the coffee beans used at the cafe are Arabica and sourced from Northern Thailand. Dou Brew makes a point to use as many Thai coffee beans as they can, in order to highlight the rich coffee culture throughout the Kingdom.

The lady in charge of The Rommanee Boutique Guesthouse, which has four rooms upstairs from the cafe, is Ann. She is the female half of the super duo and Pond’s wife. Opening a coffee shop was originally her idea, as she realised that her guests had no place to hang out in their Sino-Portuguese shophouse other than their rooms. These days, while the guesthouse sees its fair share of tourists, Dou Brew has become a favourite amongst locals. It is a young, creative crowd that hangs out here, so if you are looking for a bit of inspiration, chances are you will find it at Dou Brew Coffee & Craft.

In addition to the popularity of the Nitro Cold Brew, other menu best sellers include the traditional Thai Milk Tea and a Nitro Cold Brew Tea called ‘The Burgundy.’ A secret recipe tea blend made by Ann’s sister, The Burgundy is a fruity, fresh drink loaded with edible flowers and fruits. It is a deliciously refreshing choice to quench your thirst on one of Phuket’s hot, tropical days.

Dou Brew Coffee & Craft is open daily from 8am - 6pm. The cafe has a lot of charm, the staff are super friendly and the coffee drinks on offer are robust and affordable. Do stop in for a Nitro Cold Brew when you are in the neighbourhood.

Dou Brew Coffee & Craft. Located on Soi Romannee, Phuket Town. Cafe Facebook: DouBrewCoffee. Guesthouse Facebook: TheRommanee Call: 091-8252435.

Written by Amy Bensema, Cafe Society is a monthly column which chronicles one girl’s search for the perfect cup of coffee. Have a cafe to recommend? Contact Amy via email at bensema.amy@gmail.com or follow her caffeinated adventures as ‘Phuketstagram’ (click here.)