A clean sweep for Valentine, BISP’s Jiu-Jitsu champ

JIU-JITSU: Student Valentine Khetagourov-Surduk is the toast of the British International School, Phuket after he recently became a Thailand Jiu-Jitsu champion with a four-gold medal haul.

Jiu-Jitsu
By Lee Blake, BISP

Friday 18 December 2020, 11:15AM

BISP’s Jiu-Jitsu champion Valentine Khetagourov-Surduk in action. Photo: BISP Media

BISP’s Jiu-Jitsu champion Valentine Khetagourov-Surduk with two of his medals. Photo: BISP Media

BISP’s Jiu-Jitsu champion Valentine Khetagourov-Surduk proudly displays his medal haul. Photo: BISP Media

BISP’s Jiu-Jitsu champion Valentine Khetagourov-Surduk focused pre-bout. Photo: BISP Media

The Year 9 student competed last month at the Thailand Jiu-Jitsu Championships at Rangsit University in Bangkok, where he took home gold medals in all four categories – Newaza GI, No GI, Fighting and Dual.

The three-day tournament was held between Nov 13-15 with different weight and age categories under the supervision of the Thailand Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

Valentine, who is just 13-years-old, competed in the advanced Under 15 category with athletes over 73kg.

Back in October, Valentine was also awarded an official black belt (1st Dan) from the Thailand Jiu-Jitsu Federation after completing his promotion test. He is among just three athletes in Thailand under the age of 18 to be awarded this honour.

Congratulations Valentine on these fantastic achievements!

For more information on British International School, Phuket, please contact info@bisphuket.ac.th

