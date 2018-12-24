A little quiz specifically about ’A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens to keep you busy on Christmas Day…



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 December 2018, 02:00PM

1. What is Scrooge’s first name?

a) Geezer

b) Ebenezer

c) Peter

d) Jim

2. Who was Scrooge’s business partner?

a) Bob Marley

b) Bob Cratchit

c) Jacob Marley

d) Jacob Crackers

3. How many ghosts visit Scrooge?

a) Two

b) Three

c) Four

d) Five

4. On what night do the ghosts visit Scrooge?

a) Midsummer’s Night

b) On his birthday

c) Christmas Eve

d) New Years Eve

5. What is the name of Bob Cratchit’s son?

a) Large Larry

b) Tiny Tim

c) Tall Tony

d) Fat Freddy

6. Who is Scrooge’s nephew?

a) Fred

b) Fozzy

c) Bob Cratchit

d) Fezziwig

7. What is Tiny Tim’s saying that is repeated in the final line?

a) Gor Blimey I’m hungry!

b) God Bless us, every one!

c) Spare some change, guv’nor?

d) That Scrooge is a real meanie!

8. What does Scrooge give Cratchit on Christmas day?

a) A black eye

b) A kiss

c) The day off

d) A christmas cracker

9. Where were poor Victorians sent to work?

a) Manchester

b) Workhouses

c) Prisons

d) Barbados

10. How old was Dickens when he was sent to a workhouse?

a) Five

b) Twelve

c) Thirty

d) Fifty

Scroll down to see answers below…

Answers:

1. b

2. c

3. b

4. c

5. b

6. a

7. b

8. c

9. b

10. b