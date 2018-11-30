PATTAYA: Thai dignitaries, VIPs, media and the public enjoyed the first day of the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show yesterday (Nov 29) where an impressive line-up of boats in-the-water and diverse exhibitor displays onshore showcased Pattaya and Thailand’s East Coast leisure market.

The 2018 Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show opened yesterday (Nov 29) to a busy day of visitors, including Thai dignitaries, VIPs, media and the public. The show continues through Sunday. Photo: Supplied

Held at Ocean Marina Yacht Club, the opening was presided over by Porames Ngampiches, Deputy of Mayor of Pattaya City, who commented that, “Marine tourism is very important for Thailand contributing significantly to local and national tourism, as well as attracting new tourist markets to Thailand, and Pattaya is an important tourism city and the center for marine tourism in the Gulf of Thailand.”

With a focus on diversity, there are exhibitors from many different sectors, including marine products, accessories, boat care products, marine fabrics, luxury properties, home products and more. These are complemented by new and brokerage boats from trailer boats to superyachts, and everything in between.

Also at this year’s show are water sport displays and activities, free kayak trials and yacht cruises, Jet Surf demonstrations and on Saturday and Sunday there is a Jet Surf Competition.

“Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show has always strived to showcase the diversity of Thailand’s marine industry and the uniqueness of the East Coast, and we hope through the show to introduce more people to the marine lifestyle and let them experience the spectacular cruising grounds and world-class marine facilities we have in this region,” said Scott Finsten, Harbour Master of Ocean Marina Yacht Club, organisers of the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show.

The seventh Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show is being held at Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya through to Sunday (Dec 2).

The Show is open from 11am – 7pm today and tomorrow (Nov 30-Dec 1) and from 11am to 6pm on Sunday (Dec 2).

Entry is free to all.

For more information, visit www.oceanmarinapattayaboatshow.com