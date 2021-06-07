94% of Thai travellers think sustainable travel is ‘vital’, reveals Booking.com research

BANGKOK: New research released by from Booking.com today (June 7), containing insights gathered from more than 29,000 travellers across 30 countries, suggests that the pandemic has been the tipping point for travelers to finally commit to their own sustainable journey, with 87% of Thai travelers believing people have to act now to save the planet for future generations.

By The Phuket News

Monday 7 June 2021, 03:39PM

As the world of travel starts to open up again, Booking.com’s 2021 Sustainable Travel Report reveals that travellers are more committed than ever to do so in a mindful way, with 78% stating that the pandemic has influenced them to want to travel more sustainably in the future and over half (66%) admitting that the pandemic has shifted their attitude to make positive changes in their everyday lives, with recycling (50%) and reducing food waste (28%) being the top priorities at home.

According to the findings, travelers’ day-to-day sustainable commitments are consistent with their intentions for future trips with 94% wanting to reduce general waste, 91% wanting to reduce their energy consumption (e.g. by turning off air conditioning and lights when they are not in a room) and 85% wanting to use more environmentally friendly modes of transport such as walking, cycling or public transport over taxis or rental cars.

Respect for the local community is also high on the list as 85% want to have authentic experiences that are representative of the local culture when they travel, 91% believe increasing cultural understanding and preservation of cultural heritage is crucial and 85% want to ensure the economic impact of the industry is spread equally in all levels of society.

Furthermore, 87% will go as far as avoiding popular destinations and attractions to ensure they aren’t contributing to overcrowding challenges and helping do their part to disperse the positive benefits of travel to less frequently visited destinations and communities, said the report.

Breaking down barriers

Fortunately, it’s not just good intentions. Many of these sustainable pledges are coming to fruition, reports Booking.com, with travellers revealing that while on vacation in the past 12 months, 47% of Thai travelers made a conscious decision to turn off their air conditioning in their accommodation when they weren’t there, 48% took their own reusable water bottle, rather than buying bottled water while on vacation and 51% did activities to support the local community.

More than half (66%) have admitted that they get annoyed if somewhere they are staying stops them from being sustainable, for example by not offering recycling facilities.

In total, 98% of Thai travellers who took part in the survey said they want to stay in a sustainable accommodation in the upcoming year. When looking just at the 14% of Thai travellers that said they have not stayed in a sustainable property in the past year, 24% said they didn’t even know that they existed, 47% said they couldn’t find any options where they were traveling and 39% said that they didn’t know how to find them. In fact, 66% of travellers still believe that in 2021, there simply aren’t enough sustainable travel options available.

In terms of awareness and intentions, travellers and properties do appear to be on the same page, with new research revealing that 82% of Booking.com’s accommodation partners surveyed view sustainability in the hospitality industry as being important, said the report.

“This mirrors the 94% of Thai travellers who also believe sustainable travel is an important issue. However, although three out of four accommodation partners say they have implemented sustainable steps at their property, only one-third (31%) actively communicate about their efforts proactively to potential guests, with this mostly happening at the time of check-in (59%), indicating that significant challenges remain to making sustainability information easy to access for travelers at earlier stages of the booking process,” the report admitted.

Closing the gap

The report noted, “As part of Booking.com’s mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world and as a leader in travel, the company believes they have an important responsibility to make sustainable choices easier, both for accommodation providers and travellers.

“That’s why the company is currently rolling out a program for properties that will support them in taking the next steps to become more sustainable, no matter where they might be on that journey. This includes sharing guidance, insights and best practices with properties via various educational opportunities, including handbooks and dedicated content, all available via the Booking.com Partner Hub,” the report added.

In connection, Booking.com is currently displaying over 30 certifications officially approved by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), Green Tourism and the EU Ecolabel, as well as multiple hotel chain sustainability programs, the release issued today explained.

“The company is sourcing this information directly from the certification bodies and displaying it on the property pages of partners who hold one of these established third-party certifications. To complement this, Booking.com is also encouraging its accommodation partners to update their sustainability information, which includes 32 impactful practices across five key categories: waste, energy and greenhouse gases, water, supporting local communities and protecting nature.

“From this global roll-out, hundreds of thousands of properties have already started to share at least some of their sustainability information with Booking.com, which can be viewed on the ‘Sustainability initiatives’ banner on each of their property pages.”

Marianne Gybels, Director of Sustainability for Booking.com, explained, “Over the six years we’ve been conducting this research, it’s been inspiring to see awareness of the importance of sustainable travel consistently grow, both with our customers and now with our partners, too.

“The good intentions are there on all sides, but there is still a lot of work to be done to make sustainable travel an easy choice for everyone. The more sustainable practices we can help our partners to identify and implement, the more we can experiment with how best to highlight this information to customers and ultimately make sustainability a transparent and easily identifiable part of their travel decision-making process.

“A small change like eliminating single-use plastics or switching to energy-efficient LED light bulbs might seem insignificant in isolation, but multiplied by millions of travellers and properties around the world, these small steps all start to add up to a much bigger potential positive impact,” Ms Gybels said.