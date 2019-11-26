7kg plastic waste, underwear found in dead wild deer

PHRAE: The stomach of a wild deer discovered dead in the Khun Sathan National Park in northern Nan province has been found to contain seven kilogrammes of plastic waste, along with underwear.

animalspollutiondeathenvironmentnatural-resources

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 26 November 2019, 04:29PM

The dead deer is seen under examination. Photo: from Protected Area Regional Office 13, Phrae

A park official displays underwear found in the stomach of a dead wild deer at the Khun Sathan National Park in Nan province on Monday. PhotoL from Protected Area Regional Office 13, Phrae

The office of the national park reported yesterday (Nov 25) that park rangers found the adult deer weighing about 200 kilogrammes dead near the office. They believed the deer died several days ago.

The male deer was 135 centimetres tall, 230cm long and estimated to be more than 10 years old. The wild animal appeared thin with some hair loss and deterioration of its hoofs.

An autopsy found seven kilogrammes of plastic waste and underwear in its rumen (first stomach). The waste included numerous coffee and instant noodle packets, plastic bags, rubber gloves, handkerchiefs, underwear and plastic rope.

Park rangers assumed that the deer died of intestinal congestion and old age.

