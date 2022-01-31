BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
75 baby green turtles head out to sea

PHUKET: Officials at Khao Lampi National Park have confirmed that 75 baby green turtles were released into the sea off Thai Muang Beach this morning (Jan 31).

By The Phuket News

Monday 31 January 2022, 05:22PM

The chief of Khao Lampi National Park, Mr Haritchai Rittichuay, confirmed the young turtles were offspring from a mother turtle that laid her eggs on the same beach on Dec 1 last year.

He added that park officers had to lend support as some of the sand surrounding the nest had collapsed on Saturday evening (Jan 29) which had partially blocked the hatching hole meaning it had to be closely monitored.

Park officers had to rake the sand from the hatching hole’s surface this morning as the collapse continued. After they did so they discovered several baby turtles waiting to emerge from the hatching hole.

With assistance from the national park officials, all 75 baby turtles were then able to make their way out of the hatching hole and into the sea, Mr Haritchai said.

The baby turtles took 61 days to hatch from when the mother laid the eggs and all were in good condition and healthy, he added.

However, there are more to come as 58 eggs from the total of 133 originally laid are still waiting to hatch.

Mr Haritchai confirmed that park officials are on constant watch to monitor the remaining eggs and to lend assistance, if required.

