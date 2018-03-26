The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

72 kilo seer fish caught in Phuket fishing tournament

PHUKET: A 72.5 kilogram seer fish was caught yesterday night in the Phuket Fishing Tournament 9. It is said that it is the biggest seer fish ever caught in Thailand and the third biggest ever in Asia.

Fishing,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 26 March 2018, 06:18PM

The 75kg seer fish is said to be the biggest ever caught in Thailand and the third biggest in Asia. Photo: Tee Noi Team
The 75kg seer fish is said to be the biggest ever caught in Thailand and the third biggest in Asia. Photo: Tee Noi Team

The seer was later auctioned for B55,000 with the raised money being donated to the currently under construction Chalong Hospital and children’s scholarships.

The fishing tournament was officially launched yesterday night (Mar 25) at Saphan Hin with the opening ceremony being led by Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew. He was joined by Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana, President of Phuket Fishing Club Korkiat Unhawaitaya, Phuket City Municipality Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Thawatchai Thongmang and others.

The team that caught the biggest weight of fish at the end of the tournament received B20,000 in cash and a trophy.

Mr Korkiat said, “The highlight of the tournament was a big seer fish caught by a team called Tee Noi’ who were fishing from the Sang Arun’ raft. The fish weighed 72.5kg.

This seer fish is the biggest of its kind ever caught in Thailand and the third biggest in Asia. We are very proud of this statistic,” he said.

This type of fish is very common in Mexico and Panama or in the Pacific Ocean as it lives in deep waters. It is not usually found in shallow waters. It has been reported that seer fish have been found in other countries but they have never been brought up from the sea,” Mr Korkiat added.

The fish was in shallow waters at ‘kongmataff’ which is between the Racha Noi and the Racha Yai islands.

We hope more Thais and foreigners get interested in sports fishing and join this big tournament. This is a great way to support marine tourism,” Mr Korkiat added.

Mr Thawatchai said, “This is the forth year Phuket City Municipality has supported this fishing tournament. There were 127 people joined the tournament this year which is up on last year. More people are expected to join the tournament in the future and this will help Phuket’s tourism and economy.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 27 March 2018 - 14:34:26

Why to be proud to catch a fish that rarely shows up in thai waters?
Sport fishing a great way to support marine tourism? Give me a break.
Will help Phuket tourism and economy? False and fake.
I only see thai pocket filling human sharks.
Learn scuba diving and experience how empty the Phuket waters are.

The Phuket News

simon01 | 27 March 2018 - 12:13:16

Hmmm. Not sure that by killing the rare fish around Phuket is the best way to support marine tourism. Phuket over the last few years has really beginning to have some great fish and marine life returning here. Several different types of whales and an ever growing Dolphin population which is great.

The Phuket News

marcher | 26 March 2018 - 21:20:10

Poor fish.I hope at least they were all eaten

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.