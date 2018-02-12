The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

71 dead, no survivors in Russian passenger plane crash

RUSSIA: A Russian passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed near Moscow yesterday (Feb 11) just minutes after taking off, killing everyone on board in one of the country’s worst ever aviation disasters.

accidents, death, transport, weather,

AFP

Monday 12 February 2018, 09:11AM

The crash site outside Moscow was hard to reach and rescue efforts were hampered by heavy snow. Photo: Vasily Maximov / AFP
The crash site outside Moscow was hard to reach and rescue efforts were hampered by heavy snow. Photo: Vasily Maximov / AFP

Investigators said the Antonov An-148 plane went down in the Ramensky district on the outskirts of Moscow at 2:48 pm (6:28pm Thai time) after taking off from Domodedovo airport in the capital.

“Sixty-five passengers and six crew members were on board, and all of them died,” Russia’s office of transport investigations said in a statement.

Three children were among the fatalities on a list published by Russian authorities.

The flight was operated by the domestic Saratov Airlines and was headed for Orsk, a city in the Ural mountains.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said numerous possible causes of the crash would be considered, including weather conditions as the country has experienced record snowfall in recent weeks. It will also consider human error and technical failure, but it did not mention the possibility of terrorism.

More than 400 people and 70 vehicles had been deployed to the crash site, the country’s emergency ministry said.

The site was enveloped in heavy snow, making it difficult to access, with emergency workers forced to park their vehicles and reach the wreckage by foot. Others used snowmobiles and drones to survey the scene.

Russian transport minister Maksim Sokolov said “genetic expertise” would be needed to help identify the victims, adding that it could “take two or three months”.

“I felt a shock wave,” Maria, a resident of a village near the crash site, said.

“The windows shook,” she said

The transport investigations office said the plane disappeared from radar screens around four minutes after take-off.

A regional official said the aircraft’s black box had been retrieved.

The Russian-made plane was reportedly seven years old and bought by Saratov Airlines from another Russian airline a year ago.

Saratov was founded in the 1930s and flies to 35 Russian cities. Its hub is Saratov Central Airport in southern Russia.

British International School, Phuket

The governor of the Orenburg region, where the plane was heading, told Russian media that “more than 60 people” on board the plane were from the region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered “his profound condolences to those who lost their relatives in the crash,” his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin also cancelled plans to travel to Sochi to meet with Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas. Instead, the meeting will take place in Moscow.

Local media website Ural56.ru in the Orenburg region showed footage of distressed relatives at Orsk airport, where the plane had been due to land.

Andrei Odintsov, the mayor of Orsk, told Russian state television that six psychologists and four ambulances with medics were working with the families in the small airport.

Orsk is the second biggest city in the Orenburg region, near Russia’s border with Kazakhstan.

A crisis centre was also set up at Domodedovo, Moscow’s second-largest airport in terms of passenger numbers.

Russia has suffered numerous plane crashes, with airlines often operating ageing aircraft in dangerous flying conditions.

A light aircraft crashed in November in Russia’s far east, killing six people on board.

In December 2016 a military plane carrying Russia’s famed Red Army Choir crashed after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi, killing all 92 people on board.

The choir had been due to give a concert to Russian troops operating in Syria.

Pilot error was blamed for that crash.

In March 2016, all 62 passengers died when a FlyDubai jet crashed in bad weather during an aborted landing at Rostov-on-Don airport.

The Antonov An-148 plane, released in 2004, has a range of 3,600 kilometres (2,200 miles) and can carry 80 passengers.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Kamala hotels threatened with temporary closure over release of untreated wastewater

It is impossible for hotels and rented houses ( people who rent will do nothing about it, it's owners business) to stop untreated polluted waste w...(Read More)

Phuket airport on track to serve 18mn pax per year

Phuket International Airport remains cripple as long there are not enough Immigration officers to handle international arrivals and departures in acce...(Read More)

Phuket airport on track to serve 18mn pax per year

I wonder if they have ordered computers for the desks this time! Make all immigration officers leave their phones in their lockers, that will speed u...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Look at what is on that blue plate! What a farce about it. Here they are good in making big issues of small matters, and ripping off tourists. They...(Read More)

Phuket Gov, Patong Major ordered to quickly resolve Patong Bay wastewater issue

Does illegal hotels not have legal toilets? Find out who are leading untreated wastewater into the sea, and close them down immediately. ...(Read More)

Phuket Gov, Patong Major ordered to quickly resolve Patong Bay wastewater issue

PLEASE!!! I urge the officials to look at the illegal discharges at the north end of Kalim Bay...from White Box all the way up, and all along the coas...(Read More)

Wichien gives more evidence in poaching case

Khun Premchai is a sack of s*#! and is a disgrace to humans. Typical hi-so low-life that thinks he can do whatever he damn well pleases as long as he...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Got to say this is much ado about nothing. Ugly-ass corals and shells, and chunks of this stuff are all over the place, thanks to all the dead coral ...(Read More)

Phuket Gov, Patong Major ordered to quickly resolve Patong Bay wastewater issue

On Photo nr 5, were they scoped 2 holes, we can see how deep the pollution is already! No children playground The point is not legal or illegal ho...(Read More)

Wichien gives more evidence in poaching case

"Who is that person..."Unbelievable!If someone would read an article carefully instead of trying always to be the first to comment it,he wou...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.