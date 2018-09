Start From: Friday 7 September 2018, 04:30PM to Friday 7 September 2018, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Taking advantage of the beautiful surroundings at the Boat Lagoon, the Phuket Sundowners offers a chance to enjoy an evening on the docks with the resting vessels, while networking with like-minded people from the business community. Prior to the Sundowners, we will hold a Panel Discussion on the “The expectations of the Phuket Hotel and Tourism industries from the Phuket marine industry, and vice versa”, with panel details to be released shortly.