7-Eleven robbed on last day of opening

PHUKET: Police are trying to track down two suspects who robbed a 7-Eleven store in Pa Khlok at gunpoint on the last day the store was to remain open at that location.

crimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 3 February 2023, 09:15AM

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Kornphoomphot Pongpaiboon said police were notified of the robbery at 5:50am on Tuesday (Jan 31).

Arriving at the scene to investigate was fellow Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukul Nooket, who confirmed through the store’s CCTV footage that the robbery took place at 4:08am.

Two men on an old black Honda Wave 125 motorbike with double headlights were seen circling around the store twice before the robbery, Lt Col Anuket explained.

Then one of the men entered the store wearing a full-face helmet. The man threatened the two female staff inside the store with a homemade firearm with a barrel about four to five inches long, which Lt Col Anuket described as a ‘Thai Pradit’.

Frightened, the staffers gave the man the money from the cash register, totalling B1,826.

CCTV footage clearly captured images of the robber and the motorbike used, Lt Col Anuket said.

Forensic officers have inspected the scene to gather evidence, and police are now trying to track down the route the men took to flee the scene, he said.

The suspects are expected to be arrested soon, he added.

The robbery took place on the last day the store was to remain trading at the site, Lt Col Anuket explained.

The lease had expired and the owner was to open another store elsewhere, he said.