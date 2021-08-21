The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

650kg of crystal meth found floating off Trang

650kg of crystal meth found floating off Trang

TRANG: Marine police have seized 650 kilogrammes of cystal methamphetamine, or “ice”, from the sea off the coast of Kantang district in this southern province of Trang.

crimedrugsmarine
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 21 August 2021, 05:40PM

Thirty-two fertiliser sacks containing 650 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, or “ice” are taken from the sea off Trang on Friday (Aug 20). Photo: Trang Marine Police Facebook page

Thirty-two fertiliser sacks containing 650 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, or “ice” are taken from the sea off Trang on Friday (Aug 20). Photo: Trang Marine Police Facebook page

The drugs were packed in fertliser sacks tied to barrels floating in the sea, presumably intended to be picked up by traffickers, reports Bangkok Post.

Crewmen on board a marine generator vessel alerted authorities to suspicious objects floating in the waters between Koh Laoliang and Koh Libong on Friday (Aug 20).

A team of marine and local police dispatched to the site found three barrels floating in the water with a total of 32 fertliser sacks tied to them. An inspection of the sacks on board the patrol boat found packs of crystal methamphetamine inside them. The haul was taken to the marine police station in Kantang district.

All told, officers recovered 650kg of crystal meth, with an estimated value of one million baht per kilogramme, police said at a briefing on Saturday (Aug 21).

Trang governor Khajornsak Charoensopha said smuggling gangs were increasingly choosing to use the sea as a transit route for drugs.

The investigation would be extended to find those involved, said Pol Col Jaturawit Kotchanuam, superintendent of Marine Police Division 9.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket-Samui flights to be resumed next week
Thailand’s Tourism Authority considers Travel Bubbles with Asian countries
New Phuket order revises conditions for suspending Sandbox scheme
Lucky escape for driver asleep at the wheel
MP dares Prayut to bare-knuckle kickboxing fight
Tokyo robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion
Chiang Mai may delay tourism reopening until October
Phuket marks 101 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand surpasses 1million Covid cases, Phuket’s trash-eating turtle, Sandbox flights? |:| August 20
COVID cases top one million
More than 12,000 tested by ATKs in Phuket, more than 500 COVID cases identified
Phuket tourism leaders praise approval of Sputnik for Sandbox
Chinese man arrested for operating illegal loan network
Former Phuket City Police Chief caught in COVID allowance fraud
Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing

 

Phuket community
MP dares Prayut to bare-knuckle kickboxing fight

I hope it will be a draw then....(Read More)

Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing

Unfortunately PIH has been bought out by Rip-off Bangkok Hospital chain. Probably should have just g...(Read More)

New Phuket order revises conditions for suspending Sandbox scheme

Assemble these words in the right order- 'goalposts', 'the' 'moving'. What a...(Read More)

MP dares Prayut to bare-knuckle kickboxing fight

Would I get in trouble when asking Mr.Kurt for a kickbox match where the loser would have to stop co...(Read More)

Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing

Kurt, likewise I had a hernia operation done at Phuket International Hospital at 1/2 the price Bangk...(Read More)

Former Phuket City Police Chief caught in COVID allowance fraud

@ Christy Sweet, never accept blackmailing/threats of RTP. Ask them to write their 'mediation pr...(Read More)

Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing

@Christy Sweet, I had in Phuket International a skin biopsy + same time removal spot + lab test, all...(Read More)

MP dares Prayut to bare-knuckle kickboxing fight

A bit childish thinking proposal, well..., but unlawful? Nonsense. However, I not see why some '...(Read More)

Former Phuket City Police Chief caught in COVID allowance fraud

Oh yes this station.. My car rear ended by 3 13 yo boys on a scooter. I brought my own interpreter...(Read More)

Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing

Bangkok Hospital made me hand over ID docs, sign such, and endure a 45 minute wait in order to be q...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
SAii Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura

 