65 teams to take part in Phuket powerboat racing

PHUKET: Sixty-teams will compete in the Phuket Thailand Powerboat Princess’s Cup 2021 competition to be held at Karon Beach this weekend (Dec 18-19).

tourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 December 2021, 01:53PM

All racers, support teams and event staff must be vaccinated and tested before being allowed into the control area. Image: Idemitsu Thailand Powerboat

All staff and entrants must be vaccinated and tested, and will be issued wristbands to confirm they have been checked and are permitted to enter the competition area, organisers have explained.

The news came at the official opening ceremony for the event at the Phuket Orchid Resort and Spa yesterday (Dec 15).

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong presided over the opening ceremony, which featured a cultural folk show.

Joining him was Charoon Keawmukdakul of the Phuket Tourism and Sports office and Karon Mayor Jadet Wicharasorn.

Vice Governor Pichet highlighted the importance of Phuket hosting the event to help boost the island’s still-ailing tourism industry. Of note, Kata-Karon, where the event will be held, has been one of the hardest hit areas in Phuket from the COVID crisis.

After the spread of COVID-19, Phuket has been impacted economically by the lack of tourism income from both Thai tourists and foreigners,” V/Gov Pichet said.

“To restore the economy and stimulate the tourism economy in Phuket, there is a policy to promote tourism by organising activities under strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he added.

Mr Charoon explained, “This water sports event has been allocated a budget from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports for the rehabilitation of the grassroots industries that have been affected by COVID-19, in order to bring sport events to be held in Phuket and to stimulate tourism and revitalize Phuket’s economy.

“In the competition, there will be speedboats competing in all four categories, with a total of 65 teams participating,” Mr Charoon added.

Karon Mayor Jadet Wicharasorn, elected to office only earlier this year, said, “Karon Municipality has always supported sporting events, and this competition will make Karon Beach more colourful and lively during the upcoming weekend because a food fair will also held nearby for those who attend the event for visitors to enjoy fresh food as well.

The racers will be competing for the “Princess’s Cup” in each of the four race events. The trophies are awarded on behalf of Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn.

The four race classes to be held are the F5, the Sport 40 Hp Open, the Scooter 30 Hp Open and the Jetski Pao 64-CC.

The event will close on Sunday with a mini-concert at the beach from 6:30pm to 9pm.

