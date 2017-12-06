PHUKET: Chalong Police are investigating the alleged suicide of a 61-year-old Thai monk who was found hanged in his room at Sawang Arom Temple in Rawai today (Dec 6).

Wednesday 6 December 2017, 05:10PM

The body of 61-year-old Phra Suwanchai Sujittoe was found hanged at Sawang Arom Temple in Rawai. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Kanan Somrak of the Chalong Police and rescue workers arrived to Sawang Arom Temple soon after being notified of the death at 12:45pm.

They found the body of Phra Suwanchai Sujittoe, 61, hanged by an orange monk’s cloth from the front door of his room.

Phra Suwanchai was wearing only a diaper and red marks were found around his neck, reported Lt Col Kanan. There were no signs of a struggle on the rest of his body.

A lot of medicine was also found inside the room, Lt Col Kanan added.



The brother of Phra Suwanchai, Mr Suriya Suksomjit, 52, told police, “At 11:30am I arrived here to clean the monk’s houses as usual. I called out to Phra Suwanchai but there was no answer.

“I forced open the door but the door could only half open, as I saw Phra Suwanchai’s left leg was trapped at the door’s hinge. Then I tried again and saw Phra Suwanchai was hanged,” he said.

“I tried to help him but it was too late,” said Mr Suriya.

“Phra Suwanchai suffered from dysentery, for which he had been receiving treatment. He always said to me that he does not want to be a burden to others.

“I was never concerned over his words as I thought that he suffered from a normal disease, but I always encouraged him. I did not expect that he was going to commit suicide,” Mr Suriya added.

Lt Kanan said, “His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination to find the cause of death.”