60 gamblers arrested at Phuket cockfight

60 gamblers arrested at Phuket cockfight

PHUKET: Police arrested 60 people for gambling at a cockfight held near Baan Borrae, Wichit, yesterday afternoon (Jan 12).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 13 January 2020, 10:39AM

Gamblers were able to place bets of B900 on which fighting cock would win. Photo: PR Dept

Gamblers were able to place bets of B900 on which fighting cock would win. Photo: PR Dept

The raid was held after police received a tip-off that illegal gambling was being held at the site. Photo: PR Dept

The raid was held after police received a tip-off that illegal gambling was being held at the site. Photo: PR Dept

The raid was held after police received a tip-off that illegal gambling was being held at the site. Photo: PR Dept

The raid was held after police received a tip-off that illegal gambling was being held at the site. Photo: PR Dept

All 60 people arrested were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with gambling. Photo: PR Dept

All 60 people arrested were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with gambling. Photo: PR Dept

All 60 people arrested were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with gambling. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

All 60 people arrested were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with gambling. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A team of about 30 officers from the Phuket Provincial Police and Wichit Police surround the site, off Muangthong – Borrae Rd in Moo 6, Wichit, at 2:30pm.

Present to lead the raid were Col Bandit Khaosutham of the Phuket Provincial Police and Col Sujin Ninbordee of the Wichit Police.

The raid was held after police received a tip-off that illegal gambling was being held at the site, Col Sujin explained.

As the officers moved in, they saw the large crowd cheering two cocks fighting each other. Many of the gamblers attempted to flee, Col Sujin said.

However, officers arrested 30 Thais and 30 Myanmar nationals, he reported.

It was not reported if any of the gamblers evaded arrest.

The two cocks fighting when police arrived were seized as evidence, along with a slew of other items used for gambling, Col Sujin said.

From the items seized, it appeared as gamblers were able to place bets of B900 on which fighting cock would win the fight.

All 60 people arrested were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with gambling, Col Sujin noted.

Kurt | 13 January 2020 - 13:38:59 

Cock fighting illegal?  Than fine them one time 9000 thb each. No need to transport 60 people to a police station for this thai minor crime.. Can be financial settled at place. Those who have no money you take into custody until they pay. Keep it simple.

