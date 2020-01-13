60 gamblers arrested at Phuket cockfight

PHUKET: Police arrested 60 people for gambling at a cockfight held near Baan Borrae, Wichit, yesterday afternoon (Jan 12).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 13 January 2020, 10:39AM

All 60 people arrested were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with gambling. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The raid was held after police received a tip-off that illegal gambling was being held at the site. Photo: PR Dept

Gamblers were able to place bets of B900 on which fighting cock would win. Photo: PR Dept

A team of about 30 officers from the Phuket Provincial Police and Wichit Police surround the site, off Muangthong – Borrae Rd in Moo 6, Wichit, at 2:30pm.

Present to lead the raid were Col Bandit Khaosutham of the Phuket Provincial Police and Col Sujin Ninbordee of the Wichit Police.

The raid was held after police received a tip-off that illegal gambling was being held at the site, Col Sujin explained.

As the officers moved in, they saw the large crowd cheering two cocks fighting each other. Many of the gamblers attempted to flee, Col Sujin said.

However, officers arrested 30 Thais and 30 Myanmar nationals, he reported.

It was not reported if any of the gamblers evaded arrest.

The two cocks fighting when police arrived were seized as evidence, along with a slew of other items used for gambling, Col Sujin said.

From the items seized, it appeared as gamblers were able to place bets of B900 on which fighting cock would win the fight.

All 60 people arrested were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with gambling, Col Sujin noted.