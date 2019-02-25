THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

6 officials dead, 5 injured in Phuket-Bangkok transit

CHUMPHON: A passenger van carrying 10 Marine Department officials crashed into a tree killing killing six officials whilst driving from Phuket to Bangkok on Sunday (Feb 24).

accidentsdeathtransportmarine
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 25 February 2019, 10:31AM

A van carrying 10 Marine Department officials is severely damaged after it crashed into a tree in Chumphon on Sunday (Feb 25). (Photo from Chumphon Rescue Volunteers at Khao Ka Rong Facebook account)

A van carrying 10 Marine Department officials is severely damaged after it crashed into a tree in Chumphon on Sunday (Feb 25). (Photo from Chumphon Rescue Volunteers at Khao Ka Rong Facebook account)

Police said the van hit the tree at about 11am on Sunday on Highway 41 in Sawi disrict, Chumphon, after the front left tyre burst causing the van to skid into the central reservation.

The van was totally wrecked as a result of the collision which killed four people on the spot and left 7 seriously injured. The injured were taken to Sawi and Thung Tako hospitals where two of them were later pronounced dead.

The van was hired, along with driver Det Juanchainart, to transport the 10 Marine Department officials from Phuket to Bangkok after they had completed their assignments on the island.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Pol Capt Manoch Plodkunngern of Sawee Police confirmed to The Phuket News that the six officials who died were identified as Mr Preecha Warojiem, 33; Mr Inthuram Poomsep, 59; Mr Samrueng Kaseasin, 59; Mr Kitti Siripongchantara, 47; Mr Chaiwat Sithikan, 42; and Mr Jaturong Saranai, 58.

The five injured are Mr Winai Jareonpum, 47; Mr Det Juanchainart, 59; Mr Surasuk Aumrapal, 55; Mr Chaiwut Arnunta, 42; and Mr Sombat Krasobthong, 49.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Foot | 25 February 2019 - 15:07:39 

Truly horrific!
How fast was it going?

CaptainJack69 | 25 February 2019 - 12:24:52 

Tragic. Condolences. Tyres don't just explode without warning. A cursory inspection would have prevented this needless loss of life.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals
One dead in ‘Phoenix’ salvage operation
Phuket consuls fed glossy update over road safety, accidents and drownings
Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
Tourists should have insurance, forum told
17 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue
Mission underway to recover last body from Phuket boat disaster
MoTS Permanent Secretary joins funeral ceremony of Phuket boat victims
Dead body bingo as Thai Police rejig numbers to mitigate Phuket tour boat disaster
Bodies seen in sunken ’Phoenix’ dive boat off Phuket
Chinese tourist, 30, drowns off Phuket, two saved
Captain, crew in deadly Indonesia ferry disaster detained
Songkran safety tops Phuket officials’ agenda

 

Phuket community
His Majesty sends flowers to Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang

Must be quite boring in Scandinavia if this is "Big news" over there.Are the governments o...(Read More)

Black water flows across Kamala Beach

.." It is along term plan'.. Yes, a plan that should have been executived 3-4 years ago! ...(Read More)

6 officials dead, 5 injured in Phuket-Bangkok transit

Truly horrific! How fast was it going?...(Read More)

Patong Police Chief to rein in tourists hooning on motorbikes

It's more of keeping a particular area accident free given the reports of incidents a preventati...(Read More)

B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

The more 'studies' we can do on road safety projects without really touching/improving the s...(Read More)

6 officials dead, 5 injured in Phuket-Bangkok transit

Tragic. Condolences. Tyres don't just explode without warning. A cursory inspection would have p...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up fight against Chikungunya

In Rawai if a person catches catches one of the viruses spread by mosquitoes the local government on...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Last orders, please

Thailands' constitution mandates religious freedom for ALL and demands the separation of church ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Last orders, please

All that assumes that the elections go smoothly. Remember how we got into this mess in the first pla...(Read More)

B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

Abolutely amazing. There are constant comments about the safety on the roads and when an public saf...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket

 