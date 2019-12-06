6 Luxurious Things to Splurge on While in Phuket



Friday 6 December 2019, 03:15PM

Phuket is one of the best holiday destinations in Thailand. Its world-famous beaches and islands are nothing short of spectacular, while its towns and villages combine heritage, culture, and natural attractions. It’s also a perfect destination to splurge and spoil yourself. From ultra-exclusive tours to gourmet cooking lessons, there are plenty of luxurious activities that await you in Phuket.

A good way to have a deluxe experience in this tropical paradise is by booking a Phuket tour package through https://www.traveloka.com/th-th/packages/thailand/region/phuket-10000077 . You can save on your plane tickets and accommodations, giving you a bigger budget for shopping, food, and other sumptuous activities. Here are just a few of the luxurious things you can spend on while vacationing in Phuket.

A Luxury Spa Treatment

You can find plenty of five-star hotels and resorts in Phuket, and all of them offer some of the best pampering this side of town. You can fully relax with heat-to-toe treatments from professional massage therapists, and feel extra beautiful after a bevy of treatments. What’s great is that, most of the time, you can still avail these luxuriant spa treatments even if you’re not checked in to a particular hotel or resort. Simply ask the front desk and confirm if you they accept walk-in customers. Alternatively, you can also hunt for spas in town to conclude a sightseeing tour. Some of the most well-established spas in Phuket are Oasis Spa, De Flora Spa, and Siladon Spa.

A Private Tour

Are you the type who wants to avoid the touristy, crowded spots? A private tour is perfect for you, where a local tour tour guide will show you the island’s best kept secrets. From secret beaches and viewpoints with gorgeous views, to five-star restaurants where you can sample the best regional cuisine, you’ll experience only the best of Phuket. There are even tours that include a trip to Chalong Rum Distillery, where you can sample top-notch rum and learn about how it’s made.

A Customized Private Tour

If you want an even more exclusive experience, you can skip the pre-packaged private tours and customize your own excursion. A driver and professional tour guide will pick you up from your hotel and from there, everything in your itinerary will be up to you. It doesn’t matter where you want to go or how many stops you want to include. However, if you’re looking for ideas, a visit to Promthep Cape is a good idea. It has some of the best panoramic views of the Andaman Sea you’ll ever have in Phuket.

A Phang Nga “Ideal Tour”

Phang Nga Bay is one of the most beautiful destinations in Phuket, and you can experience is gorgeous scenery while riding a traditional Chinese “junk boat.” Apart from the paradise-like scenes in Phang Nga, the cruise also includes trips to Koh Ping Kan or James Bond Island, Koh Tapu and the iconic “spike” of a rock that defies gravity, and the village of Koh Panyee. In short, you’ll be visiting Phuket’s most idyllic locations. Of course, the Ideal Tour also includes snacks on-board, a lunch in one of the best restaurants in Koh Panyee, and a sumptuous dinner back on the boat.

A Big-Game Fishing Expedition

One of the fastest-growing tourist activities in Phuket is big-game fishing. It’s not surprising, since the waters surrounding the island are teeming with different kinds of fish like black marlin, dorado, trevally, and sailfish. If you’re a fishing enthusiast or simply want to experience the thrill of reeling in a huge catch, this one is an activity that’s definitely worth your baht. Hardcore anglers can even book multi-day fishing tours!

A Gourmet Cooking Lesson at Blue Elephant

Want to learn how to cook gourmet-quality Thai dishes? Sign up for the Blue Elephant Cooking Class. It’s conducted by the people behind Blue Elephant Restaurant, a well-known destination to experience authentic Thai cuisine. There are two classes, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, and each has a unique inclusion. The morning class comes with a market tour, while the afternoon class includes an in-depth look at Thai cooking theories and techniques. There’s also a comprehensive five-day class and, if you prefer, private cooking lessons. No matter which one you choose, you’ll receive a premium cooking set, a souvenir Blue Elephant apron, and a certificate.

If you’re looking for a five-star vacation, Phuket is one of the best destinations you can visit. Take note of these activities for the most luxurious experiences you can have in Phuket.