50kg green sea turtle found dead, bundled in fishing net

PHUKET: A 50kg green sea turtle found dead washed ashore in a protected wildlife area just north of Koh Lanta in Krabi has been brought to the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) to confirm its cause of death.

marineanimalsdeathenvironmentpollution

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 28 August 2019, 12:49PM

The turtle was found by wildlife officers patrolling Thung Thalay Beach at about 10am yesterday (Aug 27), confirmed Suwat Suksiri, chief of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) Krabi Office for “Non-hunting Areas”.

Thung Thalay Beach is located within Thung Thalay Non-hunting Area, a wildlife protected area on the mainland coast some 26km east of the Phi Phi Island.

Green turtles are endangered and a protected species in Thailand under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act 1992, Mr Suwat said.

Fishing net was found bound around the turtle’s front flippers, and it had wounds on its head and neck, Mr Suwit reported.

“Non-hunting Area officers believe that the wounds were caused when the turtle was trying to wrestle out of the net,” he said.

Due to the deteriorating state of the turtle’s carcass, the wildlife officers believe the turtle died some two to three days before its remains were found, he added.

“We believe that the turtle suffered in a fishing net and tried to get out before it became exhausted and died,” Mr Suwat explained.

Mr Suwat did not estimate the age of the turtle.

“Officers from the PMBC have already taken the body to examine it and determine the cause of death,” he added.