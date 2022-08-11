500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Fisheries Office together with Wichit Municipality held an event yesterday (Aug 11) to release 500,000 baby shrimp in honour of the 90th birthday of Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, today (Aug 12).

environmentnatural-resourcesculture

By The Phuket News

Friday 12 August 2022, 09:00AM

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong presided over the opening ceremony of the event, held at Klong Mudong in Moo 6, Wichit.

Present for the occasion were Sittiphon Muangsong of the Phuket Fisheries Office and Wichit Mayor Kreetha Chotiwitpipat.

Mr Sittipol noted that the release of aquatic animals was held every year in honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

“It is the day to celebrate the auspicious occasion of the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, while working to preserve the natural environment and increase the number of aquatic animals in local water resources to be more abundant,” Mr Sittipol said.

““In addition to honoring and offering royal merits for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s birthday. It is also an opportunity for government agencies, the private sector and the general public to be involved in a project together for the release of aquatic species,” he added.