Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday

500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Fisheries Office together with Wichit Municipality held an event yesterday (Aug 11) to release 500,000 baby shrimp in honour of the 90th birthday of Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, today (Aug 12).

environmentnatural-resourcesculture
By The Phuket News

Friday 12 August 2022, 09:00AM

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality
Photo: Wichit Municipality
Photo: Wichit Municipality
Photo: Wichit Municipality
Photo: Wichit Municipality
Photo: Wichit Municipality

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong presided over the opening ceremony of the event, held at Klong Mudong in Moo 6, Wichit.

Present for the occasion were Sittiphon Muangsong of the Phuket Fisheries Office and Wichit Mayor Kreetha Chotiwitpipat.

Mr Sittipol noted that the release of aquatic animals was held every year in honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

“It is the day to celebrate the auspicious occasion of the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, while working to preserve the natural environment and increase the number of aquatic animals in local water resources to be more abundant,” Mr Sittipol said.

““In addition to honoring and offering royal merits for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s birthday. It is also an opportunity for government agencies, the private sector and the general public to be involved in a project together for the release of aquatic species,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 12 August 2022 - 09:09:13 

Do these baby shrimp originate from the shrimp farms in Ranong province that are so full of chemicals and hormones that they are not even natural?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bangla venues to stage fire evacuation drill
Prices of jasmine flowers skyrocket for Mother’s Day
China’s ex-COVID patients live under ‘dark shadow’ of stigma
Inferno pub death toll rises
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket land corruption probe going nowhere, Road improvements, Club fire deaths climb || August 11
Nominations for prestigious teacher’s award now open
Phuket proving successful in combating human trafficking
Phuket mangrove land corruption probe falters
More fire safety checks for Patong night venues
Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city
Nightclub fire deaths rise to 16
Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Questions over Premier’s tenure? Driver’s licence renewals, Brit revived in Phuket || August 10
Phuket airport holds fire drill
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay

 

Phuket community
Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city

DeKaaskopp reaction is just one of his insinuations to besmear others here. The fact that I touch &#...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

Forget the "eco-" and "sustainable" blah-di-blah...Thailand isn't ready for ...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

After all the talk of shifting towards wealthy "quality" tourists, officials seem to be co...(Read More)

Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

The 'Pla Wan Corner' road safety project will not make the road safer. Widening the road + i...(Read More)

Phuket mangrove land corruption probe falters

"...Governer of Phuket has ordered... help reduce corruption in areas prone to corruption...&qu...(Read More)

Nominations for prestigious teacher’s award now open

Surely the idiot teacher who stapled a note to a child's uniform recently has to be near the top...(Read More)

Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

There are so many bends and corners on Phuket roads that are far more dangerous than this one and sh...(Read More)

500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday

Do these baby shrimp originate from the shrimp farms in Ranong province that are so full of chemical...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant owner dismisses claims of price gouging tourists

Yeah right. No price gouging here. 150 Baht for a serve of plain rice which at any (other) restauran...(Read More)

Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city

he must be put temporarily under lock and key that is sure as hell (that await this dude)...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Sinea Phuket
BDO Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Fastship Phuket
Barketek
HeadStart International School Phuket

 