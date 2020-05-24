Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

50 MPs to grill govt over B1.97tn virus relief loans

50 MPs to grill govt over B1.97tn virus relief loans

BANGKOK: The opposition has prepared 50 MPs to grill the government over three executive decrees backing loans of B1.97 trillion to pay for COVID-19 relief.

COVID-19Coronaviruseconomicshealth
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 24 May 2020, 11:29AM

The opposition has prepared 50 MPs to grill the government over three executive decrees backing loans of B1.97 trillion to pay for COVID-19 relief. Photo: Bangkok Post

The opposition has prepared 50 MPs to grill the government over three executive decrees backing loans of B1.97 trillion to pay for COVID-19 relief. Photo: Bangkok Post

A party source told the Bangkok Post that 50 Pheu Thai Party MPs were named during a video conference held yesterday (May 23) between chief strategist Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan and party members.

The House debate will be held this Wednesday-Sunday with the Pheu Thai Party poised to question the government’s imposition of a lockdown as well as other measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact they have had on the economy.

Khunying Sudarat was quoted as telling the video conference that these policies could result in 10 million job losses, while financial relief measures, such as the B5,000 cash handout, had failed to help those individuals and families they were intended for due to registration and payment issues.

She said a lack of relief measures had seen many businesses close as tourism had dried up and Thais had also cut back on their expenditure as they were forced to stay home.

The Pheu Thai Party, she said, would lift all lockdown measures and end the emergency decree to enable economic activity and spending within the country to resume. Unclear is what the party would do if a second wave of infections resulted.

Khunying Sudarat also said Thailand has the potential to become a major hub for medical and health-related services, tourism and food safety as well as real estate when the economy rebounds.

In a related development, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the debate is scheduled for five days only.

“If there is a request to prolong the debate for more days, a majority of the House will have to back the extension,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s Sea Bees Diving steps up for COVID relief
Firefighters rescue dogs trapped in house on fire
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total remains at 226
Electricity outage to hit Karon
Phuket young albino buffalo struck by car on main road
Health chiefs eye human trials of vaccine this year
Phuket Opinion: The waiting game
Brahminy kite with broken wing in Bang Tao taken into care
Italian man in Cherng Talay Phuket’s latest COVID case, total reaches 226
Phuket shops, businesses mark high compliance with COVID post-lockdown health regulations
Sex workers left in cold by outbreak
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao, north of the airport
Thai Airways loses state enterprise status after stake sell-off
Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No new COVID cases! Phuketians top ten curfew breakers! Reports of animal cruelty? || May 22

 

Phuket community
Sustainably Yours: Reimagining Phuket

Great article. Should be red by all Phuket Officials and 'developers', as most of them are n...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The waiting game

"Planned serendipity" LOL. We don't seem to be able to trust the numbers, so anythi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The waiting game

The real question that needs to be asked/answered is whether the focus to reopen Phuket for tourism ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The waiting game

As most Covid-19 infections are imported by people returning from abroad, it would be considered to ...(Read More)

Big turnout as malls reopen

One would expect sense about re-opening day of everything. Why on a Sunday, and not on a weekday.? T...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters

Numerous are the owners who desperately like to sell their nice properties on Phuket for years now. ...(Read More)

Thai Airways loses state enterprise status after stake sell-off

@Kurt KLM and Quantas are still seen as the "Flag carrier"of their country. Nothing to do...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters

Returns in downturn is capital. No need for rental returns. It can sit for as long one wants....(Read More)

Soi Dog Foundation responds to reports of dog poisonings in Cherng Talay

In the first report , for the safety of his dog, the man should consider why his dog had been target...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters

The 'strict' 51:49 ownership 'dynamic' is a idiot thai thing. What is the dynamic? ...(Read More)

 

BB and B
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 