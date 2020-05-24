50 MPs to grill govt over B1.97tn virus relief loans

BANGKOK: The opposition has prepared 50 MPs to grill the government over three executive decrees backing loans of B1.97 trillion to pay for COVID-19 relief.

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 24 May 2020, 11:29AM

The opposition has prepared 50 MPs to grill the government over three executive decrees backing loans of B1.97 trillion to pay for COVID-19 relief. Photo: Bangkok Post

A party source told the Bangkok Post that 50 Pheu Thai Party MPs were named during a video conference held yesterday (May 23) between chief strategist Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan and party members.

The House debate will be held this Wednesday-Sunday with the Pheu Thai Party poised to question the government’s imposition of a lockdown as well as other measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact they have had on the economy.

Khunying Sudarat was quoted as telling the video conference that these policies could result in 10 million job losses, while financial relief measures, such as the B5,000 cash handout, had failed to help those individuals and families they were intended for due to registration and payment issues.

She said a lack of relief measures had seen many businesses close as tourism had dried up and Thais had also cut back on their expenditure as they were forced to stay home.

The Pheu Thai Party, she said, would lift all lockdown measures and end the emergency decree to enable economic activity and spending within the country to resume. Unclear is what the party would do if a second wave of infections resulted.

Khunying Sudarat also said Thailand has the potential to become a major hub for medical and health-related services, tourism and food safety as well as real estate when the economy rebounds.

In a related development, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the debate is scheduled for five days only.

“If there is a request to prolong the debate for more days, a majority of the House will have to back the extension,” he said.