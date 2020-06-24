Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week

50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week

BANGKOK: The first group of foreigners to be allowed to enter Thailand will comprise business representatives, skilled workers, experts, people with Thai families, teachers, students and patients who agree to quarantine, according to the government.

COVID-19healthtransporttourism
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 24 June 2020, 05:25PM

The passenger terminal of Don Mueang airport in Bangkok is virtually empty on Tuesday (June 23). The government plans to welcome several categories of visitors next month. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

The passenger terminal of Don Mueang airport in Bangkok is virtually empty on Tuesday (June 23). The government plans to welcome several categories of visitors next month. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), on Wednesday (June 24) elaborated on the government’s plan to allow foreign nationals back into the country. The plan was drafted by a sub-committee of CCSA, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Taweesin said most will be required to accept 14-day quarantine after their arrival.

The spokesman said about 50,000 foreigners are likely to visit the country under the new rules.

They include about 30,000 people expected to arrive for medical and wellness tourism.

Others include about 15,400 skilled workers/experts; 2,000 teachers, educational personnel and students; 2,000 foreigners with Thai families or with residences in Thailand; and 700 businesspeople/investors. Members of this group have already registered for visits and agreed to undergo quarantine.

Another group to be admitted includes businesspeople and investors who will pay short visits, and guests of the government and governmental organisations.

They would be tested for COVID-19 both before and upon arrival, have health insurance and be monitored by medical personnel.

A further group to be welcomed consists of tourists and travellers who would arrive under the travel bubble scheme, Dr Taweesilp said. Details for this group had yet to be finalised.

Foreign businesspeople/investors who accepted quarantine could arrive immediately. Skilled workers/experts, people with Thai families and residences in Thailand, educational personnel, students, businesspeople/investors with short visits and guests of the government would be allowed in on July 1, he said.

Those who would arrive for medical and wellness tourism could also arrive on July 1.

Tourists who would arrive under the travel bubble scheme could be allowed in on Aug 1 on condition they undergo “Villa Quarantine”, meaning they stay in their accomodation and do not travel. 

The draft measures would be submitted to the CCSA for consideration next Monday (June 29), Dr Taweesin said.

The arrivals were expected to boost investment and tourism income, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: All business to reopen July 1st! Bangla nightlife president blast bar rules! || June 24
All business to resume on July 1
Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats
Phuket artists release ‘Lean on Me’ video for COVID relief 
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 24
Phuket Town night venues raided for new normal precautions
Central bank tweaks B500bn soft loan scheme for SMEs
Weapons find sparks new unrest fears
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: World’s 1st Covid patient stem cell transplant! ’Watchman’ Prawit now head of top party! || June 23
Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules
Provincial Police confirm online travel registration no longer required to enter, leave Phuket
China dog meat festival goes ahead but virus takes a toll
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 23
Electricity outages to affect Pa Khlok, Laguna housing area
Phuket Passport Office to move to Central Festival

 

Phuket community
Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

Half of this stuff is lost in translation - life will be back to normal by the weekend for the few c...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

but I can drink from a bottle in a restaraunt....(Read More)

England fans singing ‘Swing Low’ under review due to slavery links

This is going too far, yes slavery was a very bad thing, but it was ended a long time ago, what is a...(Read More)

Phuket Town night venues raided for new normal precautions

Just from looking at the pictures 2 things; why do they need to check peoples' ID cards for COVI...(Read More)

Human vaccine test hope for October

@Pascale. And it didn't work. WHO brushed it of the table. And it already long time not used in ...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

Lalala, reading point 15, I was laughing. Performers only need to wear a face shield, further can b...(Read More)

Weapons find sparks new unrest fears

The 1000 $ question, where the weapons came from? Convince the public that they not came from, and n...(Read More)

Phuket Town night venues raided for new normal precautions

Let's hope mr Weerawit, the Bangla Road nightlife foreman/exploitant reads this and understand t...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

I remember a article in which Mr W. himself said that Bangla Road has to transform to a different &#...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

Let's see first or the '22 rules' will be obeyed in Bangkok. If so, than it will 'wo...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Binomo
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 