The mass of krathong was cleared from the lagoon this morning by officers from Phuket City Municipality, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Regional Center 12, along with personnel from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, inmates from Phuket Provincial Prison and other officials, explained Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana.
Of the 5.8 tons of krathong collected, 90% was natural materials, Mayor Somjai noted.
“Also, the amoun collected from the lagoon this year is about one ton less than last year,” she added.
The krathong collected were taken to the Phuket Waste Disposal Center on the far side of Saphan Hin, where the natural materials will be transformed into fertilizer, and other non-natural materials will be either recycled or properly disposed of, Mayor Somjai explained.
“Phuket City Municipality will keep promoting our ‘less trash project’ and support local trash management,” Mayor Somjai said.
