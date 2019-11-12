Kata Rocks
5.8 tons of krathong cleared from Saphan Hin lagoon

PHUKET: The Loy Krathong festivities at Saphan Hin Park, on the outskirts of Phuket Town, saw 5.8 tons of krathong left floating in the lagoon near the main stage area, which last night served as the centre of the Loy Krathong activities at the popular park last night (Nov 11).

culturenatural-resourcesenvironment
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 November 2019, 04:32PM

About 5.8 tons of krathong were cleared from the lagoon at Saphan Hin this morning (Nov 12). Photo: Phuket City Municipality)

The mass of krathong was cleared from the lagoon this morning by officers from Phuket City Municipality, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Regional Center 12, along with personnel from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, inmates from Phuket Provincial Prison and other officials, explained Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana.

Of the 5.8 tons of krathong collected, 90% was natural materials, Mayor Somjai noted.

“Also, the amoun collected from the lagoon this year is about one ton less than last year,” she added.

The krathong collected were taken to the Phuket Waste Disposal Center on the far side of Saphan Hin, where the natural materials will be transformed into fertilizer, and other non-natural materials will be either recycled or properly disposed of, Mayor Somjai explained.

“Phuket City Municipality will keep promoting our ‘less trash project’ and support local trash management,” Mayor Somjai said.

Phuket community
Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Yes, a deal between the colonialist British occupiers of Malay, and the Thais. I doubt the people of...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

Does mr Somsawat doesn't know that the real number of thai citizens is at least twice his number...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

Water is Life! Water is a human right! And the Government is the body to provide that, not only begg...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

Reg."The Tropical brain".Please Magda,could you tell me the source of your generalizing st...(Read More)

Legends of Change: Phuket author shares stories of women leading the vegan revolution

It's not just the animals butchered that die, either. In America's west, thousands of prote...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

The tropical brain, having never a need to plan for winter food sources, is incapable of future thou...(Read More)

Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex

What is this 'inspection' saying about a Governor who knows damn well about the water crisis...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

A desalination plant could have been built many years ago, if any common sense and proper planificat...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

It is Thai Phuket Officialdom that is leading , since already a long time, to Phuket's literaril...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Christy... I might be wrong, but I was under the impression it was an agreed land swap, I think you ...(Read More)

 

