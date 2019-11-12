5.8 tons of krathong cleared from Saphan Hin lagoon

PHUKET: The Loy Krathong festivities at Saphan Hin Park, on the outskirts of Phuket Town, saw 5.8 tons of krathong left floating in the lagoon near the main stage area, which last night served as the centre of the Loy Krathong activities at the popular park last night (Nov 11).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 November 2019, 04:32PM

About 5.8 tons of krathong were cleared from the lagoon at Saphan Hin this morning (Nov 12). Photo: Phuket City Municipality)

The mass of krathong was cleared from the lagoon this morning by officers from Phuket City Municipality, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Regional Center 12, along with personnel from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, inmates from Phuket Provincial Prison and other officials, explained Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana.

Of the 5.8 tons of krathong collected, 90% was natural materials, Mayor Somjai noted.

“Also, the amoun collected from the lagoon this year is about one ton less than last year,” she added.

The krathong collected were taken to the Phuket Waste Disposal Center on the far side of Saphan Hin, where the natural materials will be transformed into fertilizer, and other non-natural materials will be either recycled or properly disposed of, Mayor Somjai explained.

“Phuket City Municipality will keep promoting our ‘less trash project’ and support local trash management,” Mayor Somjai said.