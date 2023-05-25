5,000 jobs to be available at ‘Job Expo Phuket’

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Department of Employment will hold a major job fair next month to provide opportunities to job seekers and people looking for a career change.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 May 2023, 11:03AM

Photo: PR Phuket

The ‘Job Expo Phuket 2023’ will be held at the Lan Lom area of the Central Floresta shopping mall on the bypass road from 10am to 6pm on June 23-24.

Phuket Vice Governor Arnupap Rodkwan Yodrabam announced the fair on Tuesday (May 23), joined by Pichit Singthongkam, Chief of the Phuket Employment Office.

“Job Expo Phuket 2023 is a great opportunity to allow the unemployed to apply for a job. There are more than 80 leading establishments, over 5,000 job vacancies, and with some positions people are able to know the results of the job interview immediately,” Vice Governor Anupap said.

Mr Pichit explained that the theme of the event is “Creating People, Creating Jobs, Creating Careers, Pearl of the Andaman City”.

“The job expo is to support government policies that want to stimulate the domestic economy and the needs of people who want to have a job and want to have a career to make money for themselves,” he said.

“After the COVID-19 pandemic, the aim is to securely and sustainably improve the quality of life of all target groups of people, including the general public, new graduates, people with disabilities, the elderly, among others,” he added.

“It is also a form of preparation for human resources [practitioners] to support the hosting of Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand, which will create a large number of jobs,” Mr Pichit said.

Job fairs work well by directly connecting employers with job seekers, Mr Pichit noted.

“They reduce costs for both parties. Employers get to learn the needs of the labour market and they see increased numbers of job applications. Job expos also highlight skills and practices required in the workplace, and job seekers can seek career guidance.

“This develops the knowledge and skills of workers so they have higher employment potential and are ready to effectively enter the labour market,” he added.

“This [the expo] will help promote employment, reduce unemployment and reduce the shortage of certain types of labour as well as promote independent careers that are in the interests and needs of the new generation,” Mr Phichit said.

Job Expo Phuket will feature job interviews on site, an exhibition of world careers in the tourism and service sectors, as well as a host of activities on the center stage and games and quizzes with prizes to be won.

An English testing service and a professional aptitudes service will be available, as well as job registration to work abroad and career guidance and counselling.

Also to be featured at the expo are occupational talks, freelance occupation demonstrations for 20 occupations each day, franchise business shows highlighting five occupations each day and OTOP product exhibitions for 10 occupations each day.

Among the displays will be product exhibitions from Phuket prison and massage career services from the disabled club in Phuket, among others.

All people are welcome to visit the Job Expo Phuket, Mr Pichit added.

Job seekers can pre-register at https://jobit.doe.go.th//jobexpophuket2023