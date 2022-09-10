4am closing could boost Patong nightlife revenues by B100mn a month

PHUKET: Extending the closing time of nightlife venues in Patong by two hours, from 2am to 4am, could see revenues by Patong operators boosted by B100 million a month, says Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) President Weerawit Kreuasombat.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 11 September 2022, 09:00AM

The extra two hours are the “period period” for spending by nightlife customers, Mr Weerawit explained.

Mr Weerawit’s understanding is in line with research studies conducted by two Rajabhat University campuses and NIDA (National Institute of Development Administration) as announced by Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn during his visit to Bangla Rd in Patong on Thursday night (Sept 8).

“Because those hours are the peak period, extending the closing times can create quite a lot of economic value,” Mr Weerawit said.

“Tourists on average spend B3,000-4,000 a night, but we are still not meeting the demand of tourists who use entertainment services,” he added.

“At present, 100% of entertainment venue operators in the Patong area are open, with the majority of tourists being Indians,” Mr Weerawit said. Of note, before the pandemic, the PEBA represented some 580 entertainment business operators in Patong.

“And we know now that Russians are coming back soon, as well as tourists from Europe. If the closing time is extended, it will definitely increase income,” Mr Weerawit added.

“Currently, the average daily income from entertainment venues in Patong is around B20mn per day, and the whole month is around B600mn,” he said, repeating that the extra trade could easily boost revenues by B100mn a month.

“Operators asking to open until 4am is not new. It is a request that has been presented to officials for quite a long time,” Mr Weerawit noted.

Regardless, extending the closing time remained a no-brainer, Mr Weerawit said, adding that other sectors would benefit from the money circulating throughout the economy.

“The extension will have economic effects and stimulate tourism,” he stated.

Tourism Minister Mr Phiphat on Thursday said, “We must gradually solve the problems together. I am ready to discuss and drive the extension of the time for entertainment venues to remain open as requested so that tourists can have fun and enjoy drinking with friends.

Like Mr Weerawit, Mr Phiphat also explained the roll-on economic effect that would benefit other sectors of the community, including agriculture.

Mr Phiphat also called on the media to conduct their own surveys to identify public opinion on the issue.

Mr Phiphat pointed out that the results of research studies conducted and the positive feedback he had received in support of extending the closing time will be presented to the CCSA (Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration), which currently remains the ruling government authority in the country.

However, the formal proposal was unlikely to be ready in time to be presented at the CCSA main monthly meeting for September, he said.

The formal proposal would most likely be ready for the CCSA meeting in October, he added.

Before visiting Bangla Rd on Thursday, Mr Phiphat had already visited Khao San Rd in Bangkok, party island Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Samui. He will visit Pattaya before the end of the month.

“The hardest thing is to amend the law, but if we don’t make a start, nothing can happen,” Mr Phiphat said.

“So we must take all the facts learned and discuss them with the Prime Minister, the Minister of the Interior and the Minister of Health,” he concluded.