Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

4am closing could boost Patong nightlife revenues by B100mn a month

4am closing could boost Patong nightlife revenues by B100mn a month

PHUKET: Extending the closing time of nightlife venues in Patong by two hours, from 2am to 4am, could see revenues by Patong operators boosted by B100 million a month, says Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) President Weerawit Kreuasombat.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 11 September 2022, 09:00AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The extra two hours are the “period period” for spending by nightlife customers, Mr Weerawit explained.

Mr Weerawit’s understanding is in line with research studies conducted by two Rajabhat University campuses and NIDA (National Institute of Development Administration) as announced by Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn during his visit to Bangla Rd in Patong on Thursday night (Sept 8).

“Because those hours are the peak period, extending the closing times can create quite a lot of economic value,” Mr Weerawit said.

“Tourists on average spend B3,000-4,000 a night, but we are still not meeting the demand of tourists who use entertainment services,” he added.

“At present, 100% of entertainment venue operators in the Patong area are open, with the majority of tourists being Indians,” Mr Weerawit said. Of note, before the pandemic, the PEBA represented some 580 entertainment business operators in Patong.

“And we know now that Russians are coming back soon, as well as tourists from Europe. If the closing time is extended, it will definitely increase income,” Mr Weerawit added.

“Currently, the average daily income from entertainment venues in Patong is around B20mn per day, and the whole month is around B600mn,” he said, repeating that the extra trade could easily boost revenues by B100mn a month.

“Operators asking to open until 4am is not new. It is a request that has been presented to officials for quite a long time,” Mr Weerawit noted.

Regardless, extending the closing time remained a no-brainer, Mr Weerawit said, adding that other sectors would benefit from the money circulating throughout the economy.

“The extension will have economic effects and stimulate tourism,” he stated.

Tourism Minister Mr Phiphat on Thursday said, “We must gradually solve the problems together. I am ready to discuss and drive the extension of the time for entertainment venues to remain open as requested so that tourists can have fun and enjoy drinking with friends.

Like Mr Weerawit, Mr Phiphat also explained the roll-on economic effect that would benefit other sectors of the community, including agriculture.

Mr Phiphat also called on the media to conduct their own surveys to identify public opinion on the issue.

Mr Phiphat pointed out that the results of research studies conducted and the positive feedback he had received in support of extending the closing time  will be presented to the CCSA (Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration), which currently remains the ruling government authority in the country.

However, the formal proposal was unlikely to be ready in time to be presented at the CCSA main monthly meeting for September, he said.

The formal proposal would most likely be ready for the CCSA meeting in October, he added.

Before visiting Bangla Rd on Thursday, Mr Phiphat had already visited Khao San Rd in Bangkok, party island Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Samui. He will visit Pattaya before the end of the month.

“The hardest thing is to amend the law, but if we don’t make a start, nothing can happen,” Mr Phiphat said.

“So we must take all the facts learned and discuss them with the Prime Minister, the Minister of the Interior and the Minister of Health,” he concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 11 September 2022 - 10:45:09 

4am closing time is coming!
Increasing revenues boosting easily B100mn a month! Does that include the money that not need to be paid to RTP to allow illegal opening times? Wow, what a differents a few hours can make. RTP will be very sad that they on the other hand loose a part of their unofficial income.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

School director denies striking student
Police remember fallen officers
No progress in dead baby probe
One injured in warehouse fire
Phuket attracts tech-based firms
Princes reunited as Charles III officially proclaimed king
Majority not satisfied with Prawit’s performance as caretaker PM: Poll
Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war
MSMEs need vital support: Deputy PM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police lead Bangla work permit checks || September 08
Phuket taxis must do better, says Vice Governor
King Charles III vows ‘lifelong service’ as crowds mourn queen
School director faces charges of assaulting boy, 9
Remains of dead baby found at Phuket temple
Three more held in Samui hotel looting

 

Phuket community
Police lead Bangla work permit checks

@Kurt Complete nonsense ! There are many talented Thai's emerging in the last 8 years. Your obs...(Read More)

Police lead Bangla work permit checks

@JohnC Complete nonsense ! Filipinos may be the better singer when it comes to perform Songs in En...(Read More)

Majority not satisfied with Prawit’s performance as caretaker PM: Poll

The Thai problem is overaged Generals, probably living on a medicine regime, what difuse clear actin...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war

Tourists arriving Suvarnabhumi airport experience a normal taxi industry in BKK, later, arriving on ...(Read More)

Police lead Bangla work permit checks

JohnC, promising entertaining talents don't get chance to develope in a society that is strictly...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war

Many people are now voting with their feet there are plenty of alternatives to rip off taxi’s - th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war

A 'concession' implies a payment so who gets it- follow the money! Social media is the way a...(Read More)

4am closing could boost Patong nightlife revenues by B100mn a month

4am closing time is coming! Increasing revenues boosting easily B100mn a month! Does that include t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war

The Phuket News just saying.... again and again and again.... for how many more times???...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war

When Phuket really wants to lift a bit of well known corruption on the Island than it should start w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket Tri
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
Thai Residential
BDO Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket

 