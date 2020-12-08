Kata Rocks
45-day Tourist Visa to be proposed

45-day Tourist Visa to be proposed

BANGKOK: The government’s business easing committee will propose the government extend the validity of tourist visas to 45 days from 30 days to attract visitors, reports state news agency TNA.

immigrationCOVID-19economicstourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 December 2020, 03:17PM

Photo: TNA

Photo: TNA

National Security Council Secretary-General Gen Nathapol Nakpanit, in his capacity as the director of the committee, discussed with committee members the idea as well as COVID-19 situation in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, TNA reported.

After the meeting, Chaturon Chaiyakham, Deputy Director-General of the Consular Affairs Department, said the prime minister had ordered the Foreign Affairs Ministry to work out measures to attract visitors.

The 45-day tourist visa idea will apply to visitors from the 56 countries that Thailand allows 30-day visas upon arrival, in order to make up for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Mr Chaturon said the idea was aimed at stimulating the economy and expected to double the number of monthly visitors to 20,000 as the committee was confident that the Public Health Ministry was able to contain COVID-19.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, Director-General of the Disease Control Department, said COVID-19 was confirmed with 38 illegal returnees, two of whom were locally infected for being in close contact with other infected people.

He assured that COVID-19 was under control in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and other provinces where illegal returnees were diagnosed with the disease.

Meanwhile, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported 21 new COVID-19 cases comprising 15 Thai, two Americans and one each of Estonian, Indian, German and Nigerian nationalities, TNA reported yesterday (Dec 7).

Nine of them were from Myanmar, four from the United Kingdom, two each from the United States and Singapore and one each from Estonia, India, Germany and the United Arab Emirates.

The total cases rose to 4,107, 3,868 of whom recovered including 15 discharged over the past 24 hours and 179 were at hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 60, noted the TNA report.



DeKaaskopp | 09 December 2020 - 15:09:35 

Kurt,you don't always need to go into quarantine upon return from Thailand. Quite a few countries in Europe without that rule !

Kurt | 09 December 2020 - 12:18:16 

Is the Thai Government able thinking out of the box, and understand that arriving  tourists not only must go 14 days in Thai quarantine, but also 10-14 days again in their home country after return? Try to understand what that means.

drmokie | 08 December 2020 - 23:23:23 

It is unfathomable that tourism officials fail to recognize that the majority of tourist (1) don’t take 45-day vacations and (2) will not start ANY vacation with a 14-day quarantine. Ask tourist officials in Hawaii, St.Kitts and St. Thomas. All 3 islands are dying, like Thailand, because have the same requirements.

cpfleger | 08 December 2020 - 21:07:51 

Pah, who should be attracted by that? It's the Q not the duratition of allowed stay by the visa which pisses off! 
So: is it simply plain incompetency or just cynical pretending to search actively for a solution? 
My oh my... but anyway: keep on diggin Thai tourisms grave!

 

