45-day Tourist Visa to be proposed

BANGKOK: The government’s business easing committee will propose the government extend the validity of tourist visas to 45 days from 30 days to attract visitors, reports state news agency TNA.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 December 2020, 03:17PM

Photo: TNA

National Security Council Secretary-General Gen Nathapol Nakpanit, in his capacity as the director of the committee, discussed with committee members the idea as well as COVID-19 situation in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, TNA reported.

After the meeting, Chaturon Chaiyakham, Deputy Director-General of the Consular Affairs Department, said the prime minister had ordered the Foreign Affairs Ministry to work out measures to attract visitors.

The 45-day tourist visa idea will apply to visitors from the 56 countries that Thailand allows 30-day visas upon arrival, in order to make up for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Mr Chaturon said the idea was aimed at stimulating the economy and expected to double the number of monthly visitors to 20,000 as the committee was confident that the Public Health Ministry was able to contain COVID-19.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, Director-General of the Disease Control Department, said COVID-19 was confirmed with 38 illegal returnees, two of whom were locally infected for being in close contact with other infected people.

He assured that COVID-19 was under control in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and other provinces where illegal returnees were diagnosed with the disease.

Meanwhile, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported 21 new COVID-19 cases comprising 15 Thai, two Americans and one each of Estonian, Indian, German and Nigerian nationalities, TNA reported yesterday (Dec 7).

Nine of them were from Myanmar, four from the United Kingdom, two each from the United States and Singapore and one each from Estonia, India, Germany and the United Arab Emirates.

The total cases rose to 4,107, 3,868 of whom recovered including 15 discharged over the past 24 hours and 179 were at hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 60, noted the TNA report.





