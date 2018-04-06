The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
40 get bail for February protest

BANGKOK: Forty pro-election activists who rallied on Ratchadamnoen Avenue in February were granted bail yesterday when they were arraigned on charges of violating the regime's order that bans political gatherings.

Bangkok Post

Friday 6 April 2018, 10:19AM

The 'People Who Want Elections' group staged rallies in February and (above) in March. Photo: Bangkok Post / Apichit Jinakul
The 'People Who Want Elections' group staged rallies in February and (above) in March. Photo: Bangkok Post / Apichit Jinakul

Among them were Anuson Unno, dean of Thammasat University's Faculty of Sociology and Anthropology; Netiwit Chotipatpaisal, a firebrand student activist; and Piyarat Jongthep, head of the For Friends Association. They are all members of a group so-called "People Who Want Elections".

The activists were arraigned at Dusit District Court after prosecutors indicted them on the charges in relation to their rally on Feb 10 close to the Democracy Monument.

One of the activists was unable to come to court yesterday and sought a postponement of his indictment from prosecutors through his lawyer, which was approved.

The 40 accused denied the charges at the court, which has scheduled them to return to undergo evidence examination on June 4. As the case carries no harsh punishment, they were released without being required to place bonds, according to the court.

World Cup League @ BISP

Meanwhile, Nuttaa Mahattana, a core member of the "People Who Want Elections" group, posted on her Facebook Page a schedule for its members to report to law enforcement officers.

According to her, five key members of the group are slated to report to Nang Loeng police on Monday on charges in connection with their rally outside the Royal Thai Army headquarters on March 24. Other participants in the rally have been summoned to report to the station on April 18. Another batch of core figures of the March 24 demonstration has been summoned to report to Nang Loeng police on April 30.

During the rally, the group demanded the regime to hold a general election this year. The poll was earlier promised for November this year, but was later pushed back to February. They also demanded the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) be dissolved, the Prayut Chan-o-cha government should only serve as a caretaker administration and the military should stop supporting the NCPO.

Read original story here.

 

 
Kurt | 06 April 2018 - 17:15:18

Sad, still to have that blockage of freedom of public togetherness and demonstrations.
Demonstrations are a essential thing in a democratic country. 
It calls for discussions about making thing better.
Why is the present Junta after 4 years playing boss over Thailand so afraid of burning themselves on cold water?
It shows weakness and fear..

