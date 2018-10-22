THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

4,500 take part in 14th Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run and Half-Marathon

FUN RUN: More than 4,500 runners from nationwide and overseas took part in the 14th Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run and Half Marathon 2018 yesterday morning (Oct 21), starting from the Phuket Gateway.

Athletics
By The Phuket News

Monday 22 October 2018, 12:05PM

Saksan Sangsean won the men’s half-marathon in a time of 1:22.48. Photo: Naratip Golf Srisupab / SEALs Sports Images

Saksan Sangsean won the men’s half-marathon in a time of 1:22.48. Photo: Naratip Golf Srisupab / SEALs Sports Images

General Manager of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa Matthias Y. Sutter, together with Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, presided over the event’s opening ceremony, attended by runners, Phuket residents, expats and travellers.

The event is expected to raise around B1 million with money raised going towards to The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, which is committed to protecting the marine and coastal environment and ecosystems for the wellbeing of the sea turtles that nest in the Mai Khao Beach and the surrounding areas.

It also raises funds for the Phuket Marine Biological Centre’s Injured Turtle Rehabilitation Program and The Third Naval Area Command’s Turtle Hatchery Program.

The race was in its 14th year and runners of all ages and abilities took part.

The event was divided into five race categories – the 21km half-marathon, 10km mini-marathon, 5km fun run and 3k family run and VIP runs for all the races.

KRSR

This year, the course took runners northwest along the Haad Sai Kaew Beach towards Thao Thep Krasatti Bridge, past the rural road 3006 to the Pi Lai Viewpoint area where runners returned back via Baan Tha Nun to the iconic Sarasin Bridge before finishing the half-marathon at the Phuket Gateway.

In the men's Half-Marathon, Saksan Sangsean crossed the line first in a time of 1:22.48 while Piyanut Prongpan won the women’s race in 1:45.52.

In the 10km mini-marathon category, Thai runner Chinnawat Changlak came first, winning a gift voucher. The winner in the female race was Surakarn Worrana who also received a gift voucher.

The organisers would like to tank all the generous sponsors, associates, volunteers and participants.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Make a date, make a difference with KIS Fun Run 2018
Kingdom’s racers sweep 1,500m titles
Thanyapura Colour Fun Run set for November return
Parinya provides the silver lining
Thailand’s Chayanisa vaults to historic medal
‘Heartbreak Hill’ mini-marathon back for 4th edition
Prayut gives moral support to Asian Games athletes
Bigger and better 14th Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run and Half-Marathon
Usain Bolt poised to trial with A-League’s Central Coast Mariners
Pacemakers: Thai seniors compete in first ‘Elderly Games’
Thousands turn out for 4th Supersports 10 Mile International Run 2018 Phuket at Thanyapura
10 Mile International Run to take place March 24-25
Laguna Phuket Marathon to provide authentic Phuket experience for 8,000+ athletes
Charity run for mobile blood donation vehicle
Laguna Phuket Marathon to welcome 8,000+ runners for 2018 event

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Tile-it
ZUMA Restaurant
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Go Air
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Harvey Law Corporation
777 Beach Condo

 