FUN RUN: More than 4,500 runners from nationwide and overseas took part in the 14th Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run and Half Marathon 2018 yesterday morning (Oct 21), starting from the Phuket Gateway.

Athletics

By The Phuket News

Monday 22 October 2018, 12:05PM

Saksan Sangsean won the men’s half-marathon in a time of 1:22.48. Photo: Naratip Golf Srisupab / SEALs Sports Images

General Manager of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa Matthias Y. Sutter, together with Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, presided over the event’s opening ceremony, attended by runners, Phuket residents, expats and travellers.

The event is expected to raise around B1 million with money raised going towards to The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, which is committed to protecting the marine and coastal environment and ecosystems for the wellbeing of the sea turtles that nest in the Mai Khao Beach and the surrounding areas.

It also raises funds for the Phuket Marine Biological Centre’s Injured Turtle Rehabilitation Program and The Third Naval Area Command’s Turtle Hatchery Program.

The race was in its 14th year and runners of all ages and abilities took part.

The event was divided into five race categories – the 21km half-marathon, 10km mini-marathon, 5km fun run and 3k family run and VIP runs for all the races.

This year, the course took runners northwest along the Haad Sai Kaew Beach towards Thao Thep Krasatti Bridge, past the rural road 3006 to the Pi Lai Viewpoint area where runners returned back via Baan Tha Nun to the iconic Sarasin Bridge before finishing the half-marathon at the Phuket Gateway.

In the men's Half-Marathon, Saksan Sangsean crossed the line first in a time of 1:22.48 while Piyanut Prongpan won the women’s race in 1:45.52.

In the 10km mini-marathon category, Thai runner Chinnawat Changlak came first, winning a gift voucher. The winner in the female race was Surakarn Worrana who also received a gift voucher.

The organisers would like to tank all the generous sponsors, associates, volunteers and participants.