360 Degrees, Yes Please!

After reading over the past few weeks all about the unspoilt beauty of the islands around Phuket to be enjoyed, you might ask, “What more can I add?” Just take a look at this incredible picture and let’s leave it there shall we?

By Advertorial

Sunday 18 April 2021, 02:00PM

Photo: sunny_rung

Oh OK, go on then, let me talk you through this and some other inspiring experiences you can have while exploring Krabi’s hidden island treasures with 5 Star Marine’s private speedboats.

Koh Hong Krabi and the smaller Krabi province archipelagos are typically quieter than the more popular Phi Phi or Phang Nga Bay area tours. However, the sheer natural beauty you get to encounter really is something else. This area provides you with everything you could want from a day out with your friends or family – whether it be snorkelling, discovering white sandy private beaches, hiking or sightseeing – there is something to keep everyone happy.

Koh Hong sits in-between the Koh Yao Islands and Krabi mainland, and already had a great name for itself with its stunning lagoon. Entering through a narrow passageway you are greeted by the scenic and mesmerising Koh Hong Lagoon. This striking turquoise body of shallow water is surrounded by high rock walls lined with lush mangroves giving a forgotten world feeling to it. Only accessible by small boat or longtail, some areas are so clear and shallow you can easily see your feet on the underwater sand.

You could even get to enjoy the mystical sense of being in this bright turquoise lagoon with its almost hidden entrance all to yourselves. When things do start to pick up again this lagoon can get quite crowded, however 5 Star Marine have the knowledge and expertise to miss the rush and give you the most private and memorable time here.

After taking in the vibrant colours of Koh Hong Lagoon, let your adventurous side loose and make your way around to the most recent addition to the island; the breath-taking 360o Viewpoint. This impressive metal staircase structure was built just last year, during Covid, and was designed to give panoramic 360o views of Krabi and the surrounding islands. It certainly delivers, and is arguably one of the best seascape views of the Krabi island sets, Phang Nga Bay and surrounding islands in the national park that you can get from anywhere.

The climb is not for the fainthearted as you will need to ascend the metal stairs (all 419 of them apparently, although I cannot profess to have actually counted), and progress along wooden walkways for around 10-15 minutes in the tropical heat, with no shade, before reaching the top viewing platform. Here, your efforts will be greatly rewarded with the most spectacular view. At around 109 metres above sea level, it is definitely a steep climb, but totally doable and worth the exertion to get all the way up to the top to see views of tropical islands and karst limestone mountains jutting out of the emerald waters. This experience is perfect for a group of friends, but is also safe for families with children too; just remember to take shoes, hats and enough water with you.

Once you have had your fill of these stunning panoramic seascapes, make your way back down to shore and catch your breath before heading out to your pick of fantastic snorkelling and island locations nearby. With clear waters, secluded lagoons and abundant marine life in the shallow and deep-water coral reefs; you could even get lucky enough to spot a reef shark on your adventure.

With so much to see and do, the Krabi Islands are a perfect mix for sightseeing, adventure, snorkelling and private white sandy beaches.

By Joanna Matlub