34mn tiger shrimp younglings released in Phuket waters

PHUKET: Some 4 million giant tiger prawn younglings were released into Phuket coastal waters this week as a part of a campaign to replenish the popular seafood stock and help rebalance the local marine ecosystem.

By The Phuket News

Friday 24 December 2021, 04:56PM

The mass release in Phuket was held in Moo 1 and Moo 3 of Rassada on Wednesday (Dec 22), presided over by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan.

The activity, with 2mn shrimp younglings released at each village, was part of a series of mass releases held around Phuket this year that together were to release 34 million giant tiger prawn younglings into the sea.

Watcharin Rattanachoo, Chief of the Phuket Fisheries Office, noted, “These used to be abundant in waters around Phuket. They grow well and live in coastal areas or in mangrove forests where local fishermen catch them.

“When they are ready to breed and spawn, they travel offshore. The larvae float back and grow in areas along the coast. So they are suitable for releasing back into the wild to increase sustainable aquatic stocks,” he said.

The mass release was the third activity carried out as part of the Fish Fertility Enhancement Project held in Phuket in 2021, under a budget to help develop and strengthen the island’s economy, he noted.

“The giant tiger prawns were released in 17 coastal fishing communities, totaling 34 million,” Mr Watcharin said.

The previous two activities included educational activities on conservation and sustainable management of aquatic animal resources, Mr Watcharin explained.

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay said that the Phuket Governor had prioritized projects that would increase the quantity of aquatic life around the island of Phuket.

"Phuket has a geographical advantage over the rest of Thailand’s provinces. Our island is surrounded by the sea. We have good sea quality, a good marine environment, and most importantly, good people,” he said.

“If we can make the sea abundant in aquatic animals, it will provide jobs and revenue for fishermen, and their quality of life will improve,” he said.