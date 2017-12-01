BANGKOK: A total of 330 Indian star tortoises hidden in three suitcases left at Suvarnabhumi airport were seized yesterday (Nov 30).

Friday 1 December 2017, 09:19AM

A customs official inspects three suitcases containing endangered tortoises species. Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Customs officials found the three suspected suitcases near the sixth baggage conveyor-belt at Suvarnabhumi airport at around 1:30am yesterday.

The suitcases were heavy and had no luggage tags. An X-ray scan showed there were living things inside.

Wildlife officials, police and airport officials then jointly checked the suitcases and found 330 live Indian star tortoises of protected species. Nobody claimed ownership.

The tortoises, worth over one million baht, were later handed over to wildlife officials.

