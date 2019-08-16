THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
32 rubber ducks found in pet Bulldog's stomach

PATTAYA: A Pattaya veterinarian has warned dog lovers to stop buying toy ducks for their pets to play with, after removing 32 small rubber duckies from an ailing Bulldog’s stomach.

animals
By Bangkok Post

Friday 16 August 2019, 09:29AM

The 32 rubber toy ducks after they were removed from a Bulldog's stomach – and washed. Photo: Mor Mui Pattaya Ban Mor Rak Sat Facebook pag

Davel, and the (unwashed) toy ducks removed from the Bulldog's stomach. Image: Mor Mui Pattaya Ban Mor Rak Sat Facebook page

The (unwashed) toy ducks removed from the Bulldog's stomach. Image: Mor Mui Pattaya Ban Mor Rak Sat Facebook page

The warning, together with a video, was posted on the Mor Mui Pattaya Ban Mor Rak Sat Facebook page.

“It was not the first time I have had to perform surgery to remove toy ducks a from dog's stomach. But this is the highest number of rubber ducks I have ever removed. The owner of Davel phoned me yesterday, saying she wanted her pet X-rayed to see how many more toy ducks were in his stomach after Davel vomited up five of them," the post said.

“The X-ray showed his stomach was so full of toy ducks I could not tell exactly how many.”

She told the woman she would have to operate to remove the toys before they moved into the animal’s intestine, and a date was set.

“A total of 32 rubber toy ducks and two pieces of green rubber (likely from rubber balls) and some toy rubber snacks were removed.”

The dog recovered well from the surgery.

“He might be angry with me. As he walked toward his owner he didn’t turn back when I called him. #Please share this story. I don’t want to see other dogs hurting like Davel.’’

The vet said Davel was a Bulldog, and weighed about 50 kilogrammes.

The story spread quickly online, drawing expressions of concern about animal welfare.

Read original story here.

 

 

Thai airways reports loss of 122% in Q2

Reg:"What is their educational and experience back "round""You know K,not every...(Read More)

Thai airways reports loss of 122% in Q2

"and have only 2 types of air crafts..." What international airline does have only 2 types...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Click to end the outdated TM30

ematt..."vile, racist hate speech"??? Whew, I think my Thai wife and her wonderful family...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

Steve Smith is a cheat and a disgrace to the sport. The only 1 year ban was a joke. His cheating, th...(Read More)

Forensic Police to investigate alleged electrocution of tourist at Phuket resort

A tourist electrocuted in a thai hotel pool, a soft start up thai denial of what really happened. An...(Read More)

Saving the elephant

"No one trains horses by hitting their heads" You are right about that.They use other met...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Click to end the outdated TM30

"I moved to Thailand for the horse"Wow,that's something.Probably the first and the onl...(Read More)

Thai airways reports loss of 122% in Q2

Funny, all these 'cheap charlie' excuses for the enormous losses. Losses other international...(Read More)

Thai airways reports loss of 122% in Q2

Time Thai Airways CEO's ( what is their educational and experience back round?) should study oth...(Read More)

Officials promote state benefits for Myanmar workers killed, injured in Phuket building collapse

Strange that construction on the condo building can continue while investigation and outcome of the ...(Read More)

 

