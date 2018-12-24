THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
32 Phuket candidates register for Senate selection

PHUKET: A total of 32 people in Phuket on Saturday (Dec 22) registered their candidacy to become Senators in the national selection process that is to be finalised in Bangkok this Thursday (Dec 27).

politics
By The Phuket News

Monday 24 December 2018, 03:48PM

As such, the 32 people who registered may not become the specific representatives for Phuket in the Senate that is to be formed ahead of the national elections to be held in February. They may become “general” Senators not specifically responsible for any designated geographical area in the country.

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and Phuket Provincial Office Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Anupong Wawongmoon witnessed the registrations, which opened at 8am at Phuket Rajabhat University.

The window for registering as a candidates was open from Nov 26-30. However, as a requirement of the registration process, candidates had just one hour, from 8am to 9am on Saturday, to present themselves in person.

Initially, there were 38 candidates from all three districts (in Phuket) who registered during the November window, explained Natthawan Wongisarapab, Director of the Phuket office Election Commission of Thailand (PEC).

However, two candidates failed to present themselves on Saturday, while two withdrew their registrations as the parties or organisations they were representing had already exceeded the limit of only four applications per party/organisation, Mr Nantahwan noted.

Another two withdrew their applications without any reason given.

Of the 32 candidates who did complete their registration on Saturday, 28 were independents, not representing any organisation, Mr Nanthawan noted.

Now, in total, 32 candidates have registered in Phuket. The next step is for the selection process to be completed in Bangkok on Dec 27,” he added.

The names of all candidates who successfully registered their candidacy to be selected as Senators are listed on the PEC website, as follows:

Candidates representing organisations:

1. Mr Somchai Sakulchit, 62, Farming organisation, farmer from Thalang District.

2. Mr Akara Thitithaworn, 57, Farming organisation, farmer from Thalang District.

3. Mr Chonpoom Keuboot, 47, Women, elderly and disabled organisation, occupation given as “other”, from Muang District.

4. Mr Wasutha Sompanon, 45, Women, elderly and disabled organisation, occupation given as “Company employee”, from Muang District.

Independent candidates not representing organisations:

1. Mr Pradrit Chogsakunpun, 66, Law and Justice Group, Occupation: Legal profession, from Muang District.

2. Mr Sramawan Promchaisri, 42, Law and Justice Group, Occupation: Legal profession, from Muang District.

3. Mr Bunyong Puttata, 65, Education and Public Health Group, Occupation: Government officer, from Muang District.

4. Mr Wisan Srabuyjit, 64, Education and Public Health Group, Occupation: Government officer, from Muang District.

5.Mr Songsuk Tapsakun, 59, Education and Public Health Group, Occupation: Businessman, from Thalang District.

6. Mr Sradeng Kumsawat, 65, Education and Public Health Group, Occupation: Businessman, from Thalang District.

7. Mr Kunnarat Kunwanit, 57, Small and Medium Enterprises Group, Occupation: Businessman, from Muang District

8. Mr Pronpom Sopafon, 99, Small and Medium Enterprises Group, Occupation: Businessman, from Muang District.

9. Mr Rachrin Tongmarkkun, 61, Small and Medium Enterprises Group, Occupation: Businessman, from Kathu District.

10. Mr Sompong Paoporm, 58, Small and Medium Enterprises Group, Occupation: Other, from Muang District.

11. Mr Krittipon Tongtun, 66, Environmental group, Occupation: Company employee, from Muang District.

12. Mr Keugyut Taechopas, 44, Environmental group, Occupation: Company employee, from Kathu District.

13. Mr Chaipitak Urugsinkatagoon, 70, Environmental group, Occupation: Businessman, from Muang District.

14. Mr Sompret Moosopon, 51, Environmental group, Occupation: Businessman, from Kathu District.

15. Mr Nravee Tinsaku, 61, Employee and employer group, Occupation: Other, from Muang District.

16. Mr Watcharin Bunkeawsri, 48, Employee and employer group, Occupation: Other, from Kathu District.

17. Mr Sraroi Pormtong, 41, Employee and employer group, Occupation: Company employee, from Kathu District.

18. Mr Arumpon Janpeng, 55, Employee and employer group, Occupation: Other, from Kathu District.

19. Mrs Priyajit Temsirirongkun, 60, Art, culture, entertainment group, Occupation: Entertainment profession, from Muang District.

20. Mr Prirod Chaichumnan, 77, Art, culture, entertainment group, Occupation: Government officer, from Kathu District.

21. Mr Chalad Krunka, 57, Women, elderly and disabled organisation, Occupation: Other, from Muang District.

22. Mr Somchat Pramongkit, 51, Women, elderly and disabled organisation, Occupation: Other, from Muang District.

23. Mrs Ungkana Pramongkit, 49, Women, elderly and disabled organisation, Occupation: Other, from Muang District.

24. Mr Keungsak Sakkapangkoon, 57, Agriculture group, Occupation: Agriculturist, from Thalang District.

25. Mr Ronakron Hongsa, 46, Agriculture group, Occupation: Other, from Thalang District.

26. Mr Wanta Pumararossukod, 63, Agriculture group, Occupation: Government officer, from Thalang District.

27. Mr Somchep Tepuagsorn, 59, Agriculture group, Occupation: Agriculturist, from Thalang District.

28. Mr Utai Munkong, 56, “Other” group, Occupation: Other, from Thalang District.

 

 

