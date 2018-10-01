

By The Phuket News

Monday 1 October 2018, 03:24PM

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport (MoTS) Santi Pawai came to Phuket to preside over the opening ceremony of the event, which was also attended by Director of Phuket Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports Sirawee Waloh, Rawai Mayor Aroon Soros, and representatives from local government agencies, the private and public sectors, the Phuket dive community and volunteers.

Mayor Aroon said that due to the number of beautiful marine and dive sites in the Andaman region it is an interesting place for tourists from around the world to visit, a number that increases year-on-year.

“Every year from May to October the region is hit by heavy wind and rain from the southwesterly monsoons. However, this is a time when the marine environment can recover.

“It is also a time when rubbish becomes more noticeable in the sea and on the beaches. In view of this, we are today holding this activity to clear as much rubbish from the sea and the beaches in time for the arrival of the coming high season,” Mayor Aroon said.

“Also, this program follows the government policy issued by Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha which urges local government offices to speed up creating a quality environment for the people,” he added.

Mayor Aroon went on to say that the objective of yesterday’s event was to reduce waste in Chalong and Rawai, at Yanui and Rawai beaches, Coral Island, Koh Racha Noi and five dive sites including Phi Phi Island, Shark Point, Koh Racha Yai and Koh Mai Thon.