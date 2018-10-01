THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

300 join ‘We Love Andaman’ clean-up in Phuket


By The Phuket News

Monday 1 October 2018, 03:24PM

Some 300 people took part in yesterday’s ‘We Love Andaman’ clean-up project. Photo: PR Dept

Some 300 people took part in yesterday’s ‘We Love Andaman’ clean-up project. Photo: PR Dept

Some 300 people took part in yesterday’s ‘We Love Andaman’ clean-up project. Photo: PR Dept

Some 300 people took part in yesterday’s ‘We Love Andaman’ clean-up project. Photo: PR Dept

Some 300 people took part in yesterday’s ‘We Love Andaman’ clean-up project. Photo: PR Dept

Some 300 people took part in yesterday’s ‘We Love Andaman’ clean-up project. Photo: PR Dept

Some 300 people took part in yesterday’s ‘We Love Andaman’ clean-up project. Photo: PR Dept

Some 300 people took part in yesterday’s ‘We Love Andaman’ clean-up project. Photo: PR Dept

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport (MoTS) Santi Pawai came to Phuket to preside over the opening ceremony of the event, which was also attended by Director of Phuket Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports Sirawee Waloh, Rawai Mayor Aroon Soros, and representatives from local government agencies, the private and public sectors, the Phuket dive community and volunteers.

Mayor Aroon said that due to the number of beautiful marine and dive sites in the Andaman region it is an interesting place for tourists from around the world to visit, a number that increases year-on-year.

“Every year from May to October the region is hit by heavy wind and rain from the southwesterly monsoons. However, this is a time when the marine environment can recover.

QSI International School Phuket

“It is also a time when rubbish becomes more noticeable in the sea and on the beaches. In view of this, we are today holding this activity to clear as much rubbish from the sea and the beaches in time for the arrival of the coming high season,” Mayor Aroon said.

Also, this program follows the government policy issued by Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha which urges local government offices to speed up creating a quality environment for the people,” he added.

Mayor Aroon went on to say that the objective of yesterday’s event was to reduce waste in Chalong and Rawai, at Yanui and Rawai beaches, Coral Island, Koh Racha Noi and five dive sites including Phi Phi Island, Shark Point, Koh Racha Yai and Koh Mai Thon.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Central Phuket’s burnt out attraction area out of bounds for 30 days
New Phuket Governor in profile
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Central on fire! Toy car drug bust? Double drowning deaths! || Oct. 1
Short circuit to blame for Indian restaurant fire, say Phuket Police
Norwegian marine research ship arrives in Phuket
New Governor arrives in Phuket
Phuket Opinion: A New Hope
Phuket-based Navy sent to assist injured cargo ship crew member
Phuket shooting range victim dies of wounds
Welding sparks causes Central Phuket Floresta attraction fire
Driver suffers electric shock after Phuket tour bus crash
Phuket beach drowning deaths double in wake of lifeguard contract failure
Police bust Phuket toy car drug gang
Australian man shoots self in head at Phuket shooting range
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lit own house on fire? Graphic cigarettes! Phuket in Top 10! || Sept. 28

 

Phuket community
Hamilton beats Bottas in Russia

Wow! There was an actual on-track pass for the lead. First time in years. And, even it was by des...(Read More)

Phuket shooting range victim dies of wounds

For once I have to agree with Kurt.By normal he means were they have sensible gun laws such as the U...(Read More)

Airport guard’s assault attempt on Chinese tourist worries Prayut

I think Thailand needs to face the music...their handling of the entire tourist sector is a mess. Fr...(Read More)

Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny

"The more condos the better. Should be treble the current number," now we know who Jor12 r...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

P69,either you missed the quotation marks regarding DT's comment i started with,or your comprehe...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

Thailand was once a beautiful place which had clean sea water everywhere, and no fly tipping. Over t...(Read More)

Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny

Typical ignorant comment from J12, already over supply, half of the new developments are empty with ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

At present the Rawai Tambon is completely cut out of the rest of the island because of the works at ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

@DeKaaskopp. Phitsanulok south to sea at Samut Prakan = 370km. West, over a mountain range and thro...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

New Governor = groundhog Day. Stand by for the same old soundbytes and little actual substance. ...(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Melbourne Cup 2018
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

 