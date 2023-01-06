British International School, Phuket
300,000 Chinese tourists expected in Q1 2023

300,000 Chinese tourists expected in Q1 2023

BANGKOK: Various sectors in Thailand are now making preparations to accommodate Chinese tourists, who are expected to start making their way to Thailand due to China’s easing of travel restrictions.

tourismeconomicsChinese
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 6 January 2023, 09:04AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri. Photo: NNT

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri. Photo: NNT

« »

Some 300,000 travelers from China are now expected to arrive in Thailand in the first quarter of this year, reports state news agency NNT.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has told relevant ministries to make preparations in advance and keep people’s health and safety in mind.

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, the prime minister has assigned relevant agencies to make preparations for greater numbers of foreign tourists in 2023.

The agencies are to take into consideration health safety and COVID-19 measures as they make the preparations. Relevant agencies will meanwhile closely follow up on information and the progression of COVID measures in various countries, NNT reported.

Spokesperson Anucha also addressed China’s reopening and the ability of Chinese tourists to travel unimpeded internationally. He said the Thai private sector expects about 300,000 Chinese tourists to arrive in Thailand in the first quarter of 2023.

This has prompted the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to revise its 2023 foreign tourist arrivals target from 20 million visitors to 25mn, he said.

The tourism sector has been gradually recovering after Thailand’s easing and lifting of entry restrictions brought on by the pandemic. The government spokesperson said the prime minister is emphasizing the pursuit of economic activities in tandem with strict public health measures. The aim is to enable people from all walks of life to earn income while adhering to global COVID-19 practices.

CBRE Phuket

Anucha added that the prime minister wants to encourage the private sector to be good hosts for tourists returning to Thailand.

Chinese New Year

Thai tourism operators are anticipating the return of Chinese tourists as vacation destinations such as Pattaya and Phuket prepare for Chinese visitors during the approaching Chinese New Year, NNT noted in another report.

Thai Hotels Association’s Eastern Chapter stated that tourism operators in Pattaya have welcomed news of the Chinese government relaxing COVID-19 restrictions and allowing Chinese citizens to travel internationally beginning this Sunday (Jan 9).

Tour operators have resumed activities as they prepare for the arrival of Chinese tourists in tour groups during the Chinese New Year holiday in late January, as well as further arrivals after the holiday.

Aside from Pattaya, Phuket is also enthusiastic about the return of Chinese tourists, NNT noted.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket Office said it will launch a campaign welcoming Chinese visitors, as many of them are expected to celebrate Chinese New Year in the island province.

