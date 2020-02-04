THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

3,000 tour guides in Phuket out of work as Chinese arrivals plunge

3,000 tour guides in Phuket out of work as Chinese arrivals plunge

PHUKET: Some 3,000 Chinese-speaking tour guides in Phuket are out of work and need financial assistance to pay their living expenses, Phuket Professional Guide Association Deputy Chief Natthakorn Ruengrote revealed yesterday (Feb 3).

tourismeconomicsChinesehealth
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 February 2020, 11:27AM

A Tourist Assistance Centre official assess a small queue of travellers at Phuket International Airport. Photo; TAC

A Tourist Assistance Centre official assess a small queue of travellers at Phuket International Airport. Photo; TAC

The plunge in international tourist arrivals to Phuket began last week. Image: TAT Intelligence Centre
The plunge took a turn for the worse over the weekend. Image: TAT Intelligence Centre
The plunge took a turn for the worse over the weekend. Image: TAT Intelligence Centre

 Mr Natthakorn explained that there are about 7,000 tour guides registered to work in Phuket, reported Post Today. (See story here.)

 Of those, an estimated 3,000 are qualified and registered to lead tours in Chinese language, he added.

“During this time of the year is usually the peak season for Phuket tourism, but now more than 3,000 Chinese-speaking guides have no work because of the fall in the number of Chinese tourists [coming to Phuket],” Mr Natthakorn said.

Even the guides not specifically trained to lead Chinese tours are being affected, he added.

“In this situation, we have to adapt ourselves and cooperate with officials to promote tourism,” Mr Natthakorn stressed.

“Tour guides have to adapt and improve themselves by learning more languages used in Southeast Asia and work more with airlines, such as AirAsia and Nok Air, to promote tourism in neighboring countries,” he added.

“The target groups should be middle-class people in each country, and attract them by giving them promotions to come during the Songkran festival [Thai New Year] in April,” Mr Natthakorn said.

“Our association also wants a soft loan from the government in order to keep our industry going in this situation,” he urged.

“I predict that the coronavirus will affect Phuket tourism longer than six months, and more tourists will not come until October, Mr Natthakorn added.

ARRIVALS PLUNGE

Confirmation of the dire situation was initially confirmed by statistics posted by the TAT Intelligence Centre last week, marking huge falls in the number of international tourists arriving in Phuket for the same period last year.

Last Monday the number of arrivals had fallen 12.04% year-on-year. Last Tuesday that number blew out to -29.8%, by Wednesday last the number of arrivals had plunged by 32.98%. Thursday’s international arrivals had recovered to a fall of “only” 8.6%

But the plunge returned in full vigour last Friday (Jan 31) as total international arrivals – not just Chinese – fell by 38.64% year on year.

The number of international arrivals Saturday (Feb 1) “recovered” somewhat to a plunge of 30.23%, before nosediving again to Sunday (Feb 2) seeing the plunge blow out to -41.04%, then to -44.22% yesterday.

Phuket Governor yesterday (Feb 3) assured that the government is doing everything it can to curtail the spread of the virus in Phuket, and elsewhere in Thailand, and still promoting tourism to the island. (See story here.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thalang Hospital pharmacist seriously injured as car hits power pole
Officials give blanket assurances over impact of virus in Phuket
‘Eye-in-sky’ set for launch
Price control for face masks as virus raises demand to 40-50m pieces
China admits ‘shortcomings’ in virus response as death toll hits 425
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai doctors find an effective coronavirus treatment? Baby's remains found! || February 3
Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply
Incense burning falls under air pollution spotlight
Alcohol sales ban for Makha Bucha day
Murdered police officer’s mutilated body found
Well-known Phuket medium found hanged
Virus deaths in China pass 361, exceeding SARS mainland toll
Thai doctors say two drug groups effective on patient
Philippines reports first virus death outside China
Khao Lak stands apart

 

Phuket community
Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Private water sources will run out too in a few months.. The idea that someone on Phuket can own wa...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Hand sitting and wait till end of April, May or mother nature will bring rain? That I call gambling ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

This is the first admitting from lower Phuket Officials that Phuket is in a water crisis. The govern...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

In USA - 61,000 deaths from flu every year. " CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in be...(Read More)

Russian woman, 34, drowns at Patong Beach

Good grief, please spare a kind thought for this young woman whose life is gone, and to all who love...(Read More)

Well-known Phuket medium found hanged

Didn't see her own future...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

The Property Management Office would like to make owners and residents aware, that the Cherngtalay ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Who was it said there was no water shortage, lets hope the lack of tourists helps this situation, an...(Read More)

Thai doctors say two drug groups effective on patient

" It is good to know the Thai Medical Profession read my post in the PN" Capt.,you must be...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Kurt, I hate to be the one to give you bad news, but... Not only are we all at imminent risk from wa...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Diamond Resort Phuket
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
Cassia Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

 