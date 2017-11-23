PHUKET: Some 3,000 cruise liner passengers descended upon Patong yesterday (Nov 22) and were welcomed by officials from various local government including Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup.

Thursday 23 November 2017, 12:12PM

The stop-off was part of The Genting Groups five-day “Island Escapade” cruise from Singapore aboard the “Genting Dream” liner, which also includes port calls at Kuala Lumpur and Penanag.

During the stop-off, Mayor Chalermluck together with Kathu Mayor Chaianan Sutthikul and others including media were invited on board the Genting Dream where they were greeted by Michael Goh Senior Vice President of Genting Cruise Lines International Sales.

Mr Goh said, “The Genting Group has run a luxury cruise business in Asia for more than 24 years. However, we have recently launched six new ‘Dream Cruise’ routes which include visits to various locations within in Asia including Patong in Phuket.”

The Genting Dream liner weighs 151,300 tons, is 335 metres long and 40m wide. The liner travels at speeds of up to 23 knots, has 19 floors with 1,674 rooms which can house 3,352 passengers.

On board the liner there are a choice of 35 bars and restaurants with 1,999 crew members.

It is said that the liner came at a cost of about B3.5 billion.

From now on the Genting Dream will visit Phuket once a week every week of the year.