2kg of garbage found in dead sea turtle

CHON BURI: More than two kilogrammes of garbage have been retrieved from inside a sea turtle found dead on a beach in Chon Buri province.

wildlifedeathpollution

By Bangkok Post

Monday 28 November 2022, 03:07PM

The dead sea turtle washed up on Kinnaree beach in Sattahip district of Chon Buri province yesterday (Nov 27). Photo: Sea Turtle Conservation Centre / Facebook

Veterinarians at the Sea Turtle Conservation Centre examined the 20-year-old female turtle yesterday (Nov 27). They found 100 grammes of fishing net and other rubbish, more than two kilogrammes in total, in its stomach and gut, the centre said on its Facebook post last night.

The garbage also included nylon filament, plastic and small nails, reports the Bangkok Post.

The dead turtle was found washed up on Kinnaree beach yesterday morning and sent to the navy’s turtle conservation centre for examination.

The centre said it could not determine when the turtle died, but the sea garbage it consumed was the cause of death.

The marine reptile had previously been microchipped and vets were tracking its past movements from the ID number.

The centre did not give the turtle’s weight, saying only that its shell was 90 centimetres wide and 96.5 centimetres long.