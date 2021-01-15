28th Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s Date Announced

TRIATHLON: Laguna Phuket, Asia’s premier travel destination and home of the award-winning Laguna Phuket Triathlon (LPT), has announced the 28th addition of the annual event is to take place on Sunday Nov 21 2021.

Triathlon

By The Phuket News

Saturday 16 January 2021, 10:00AM

Photo: Laguna Phuket Triathlon

The famous event features the signature Triathlon race distance of 1.8km swim, 50km bike and 12km run, Sprint Triathlon distance of 0.5km swim, 20km bike and 6Km run and the increasingly popular Duathlon race distance of 4km run, 50km bike and 12km run. All races are held together on the same day, giving everyone the truly memorable event experience.

Registration is now open at www.lagunaphukettri.com. Athletes are advised to book their slot as soon as possible to enjoy a Super Early Bird discount (available until Jan 31 2021).

Laguna Phuket is a fully integrated destination. Athletes and followers are encouraged to book their stay at any of the 7 Laguna Phuket hotel resorts, which are all within a few minutes walking distance or free shuttle bus to LPT’s registration, transition and finish areas. Special hotel rates are on offer upon race registration, or with promo code “LPT2021” when book direct on www.lagunaphukettri.com/travel/accommodation.

Southeast Asia’s longest running and most successful triathlon event, the Laguna Phuket Triathlon was listed as Top 8 of The World’s Greatest Tri Swims by 220 Triathlon Magazine (UK) in 2020. LPT has also been ranked 5th on the 10 Best Triathlons in the World list, by Let’s Do This (UK). Laguna Phuket destination has been named an Honourable Contributor in Sports and Exercise, by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ Department of Physical Education (DPE) in 2019.

For more information and race registration, visit www.lagunaphukettri.com

For 2020 LPT’s sponsorship opportunity, please visit www.lagunaphukettri.com/sponsorship or contact Ms. Prapa Hemmin, Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s Event Director at info@lagunaphukettri.com