TRIATHLON: The 25th annual Laguna Phuket Triathlon (LPT) will kick off on Sunda (Nov 18) and comprise a unique race distance of 1.8km swim, 50km bike and 12km run through the scenic backdrop of Phuket province in Thailand.

Triathlon

By Press Release

Saturday 17 November 2018, 11:12PM

(From Left) Annabel Luxford, Rachwin Wongviriya, Belinda Granger, Kanokkritika Kritwuttikorn, Prakob Wongmaneerung, Ravi Chandran, Kittiphong Sansomboon, Bart Aernouts, Emma Pallent and children from “Run for Fun, Run for Kids” programme joining the ceremony.

To celebrate its status as Asia’s longest-standing triathlon race, 2018 Laguna Phuket Triathlon also features an inaugural “25 For 25 Sprint” (0.5km swim, 18.5km bike and 6km run) on the same day.

Already a sold-out race in its first year, the Sprint’s combined distance of 25km was meant to echo LPT’s 25th anniversary, the year it is launched. 2nd annual LPT Charity Fun Run was staged in the late afternoon on Saturday (Nov 17) with an aim to raise funds for Children First Fund (CFF) in support of seven orphanages in Phuket, housing more than 400 children.

Pre-race press conference was held on Saturday at the race’s transition area in Laguna Grove, Laguna Phuket, and graced by Prakob Wongmaneerung, Vice Governor of Phuket; Kanokkritika Kritwuttikorn, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Phuket Office; Kittiphong Sansomboon, Director Brand and Marketing Communication Department, Thai Airways PLC; Ravi Chandran, Managing Director of Laguna Phuket; Rachwin (Koy) Wongviriya, LPT “Run for Fun, Run for Kids” Charity Ambassador, and also paneled by elite pro athletes; Bart Aernouts (Belgium), Annabel Luxford (Australia), Emma Pallent (United Kingdom) – all competing for US$20,000 prize purse, and triathlon legend, Belinda Granger (Australia).

Thai athletes to watch on Sunday include Jaray Jearanai who will defend his seven consecutive-years status as Thai champion (since 2011)

“This year, we will see 2,600 athletes, representing 50 nationalities, participating in the individual, team relay and sprint categories on Sunday as well as the Charity Fun Run on Saturday,” said, Mr Chandran.

“I am glad to announce that our very first sprint triathlon race was sold out, to be participated by more than 260 triathletes in its inaugural year. Later this afternoon, more than 1,500 runners – a breaking record from last year – will help raise funds for Children First Fund (CFF) in the Run for Fun, Run for Kids’ 2K, 5K and 10K categories to support seven orphanages in Phuket, housing more than 400 underprivileged children,” he concluded.

The conference included a donation presentation from “LPT Charity Fun Run” to “Children First Fund”. The B250,000 donation was presented by Mr Chandran and received by Rachwin ‘Koy’ Wongviriya, LPT Charity Ambassador with children from this year’s “Run for Fun, Run for Kids” programme also joining the ceremony.

“Today, I am immensely inspired by the champions and pros from around the world, hopefully in the near future I’d get to become a triathlete myself,” Rachwin, a seasoned runner, said during the press conference. “I’d like to thank all the runners and triathletes for participating in the race to inspire healthy lifestyle and, simultaneously, support the good cause for children in Phuket.”

As in previous years, athletes and participants in Laguna Phuket Triathlon during the race weekend are encouraged to donate to Laguna Phuket Foundation for its ongoing local charitable causes such as “Fully Booked!” Mobile Learning Centre, Community Learning Centre, Laguna Phuket Kindergarten, Children First Fund, social enterprise restaurant “Seedlings Phuket” and many more.