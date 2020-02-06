Kata Rocks
250 Phuket shops cleared of face-mask price gouging claims

250 Phuket shops cleared of face-mask price gouging claims

PHUKET: The chief of the Commercial Affairs Phuket office, Sasiwimon Mongkhon, has confirmed that her office has investigated 250 complaints of retailers overcharging for face masks, but found none of them guilty enough to be charged. They were “just increased prices”, she said.

healtheconomicscrimetourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 February 2020, 11:58AM

The Commercial Affairs Phuket office had officials and Chinese volunteers work undercover to investigate the 250 complaints.

From last Wednesday through yesterday (Jan 29-Feb 5) they approached the accused vendors to buy face masks and alcohol gel hand sanitiser, Ms Sasiwimon explained.

The campaign began last week after Ms Sasiwimon explained that the Ministry of Commerce had ordered Commercial Affairs officers to inspect the prices being charged and the number of face masks currently available for sale throughout Phuket.

Ms Sasiwimon warned all people and businesses selling face masks to clearly have prices marked on face masks for sale, and to not stockpile face mask supplies, or else face legal action.

“If an officer finds a shop selling face masks at unreasonable prices, the shop owner will face punishment under the Price of Goods and Services Act B.E. 1999, which carries a penalty of up to seven years in jail or a fine of up to B140,000, or both,” she warned. (See story here.)

“Anyone who finds unreasonable prices being charged for face masks are urged to report it by calling the Commercial Affairs hotline at 1569 so officers can investigate immediately,” Ms Sasiwimon added.

Regarding the 250 complaints investigated, Ms Sasiwimon said yesterday (Feb 5), “We found that none of the shops were overcharging for face masks at all. Just increased prices.”

Asked what was deemed to be a reasonable price for face masks, she said, “I cannot confirm that until the Commercial Affairs head office in Bangkok clarifies the standard price to us next week.”

So far the Commerce Ministry has yet to announce any controlled prices for face masks or hand sanitiser. (See story here.)

Four retailers were caught not using price tags to publicly disclose the price of the face masks, Ms Sasiwimon added.

“We issued them a warning. If they continue to do this, they will be charged,” she said.

Ms Sasiwimon yesterday defended higher prices being charged for face masks. “The high demand has seen retailers sell out of face masks, and forced them to order from other supplies at higher costs. This is why they are costing more,” she said.

However, The Phuket News has received evidence of one retailer charging B440 for a pack of two face masks.

Regardless, Ms Sasiwimon yesterday maintained her warning: “If we find shops overcharging we will report them to the Commercial Affairs office in Bangkok to investigate.”

She also assured that supplies of face masks will increase next week.

“Currently the supply of face masks is running out. It is not enough to meet demand in Phuket. Manufacturers need to increase their distribution nationwide. Next week, the availability of face masks will be better than this week,” she said.

ematt | 06 February 2020 - 20:41:38 

“The usual blah blah blah”.... indeed! Maybe try finding a hobby Mr K?

Jor12 | 06 February 2020 - 17:30:35 

k...the courts require a prosecuting authority to produce evidence. If they don't have any, they get sued if they bring false, frivolous or vexatious charges that are unlikely to succeed. Unless you have evidence to the contrary as stated in the article, you should inform authorities.

Kurt | 06 February 2020 - 12:45:58 

Close down this not functioning Commercial Affairs Phuket Office. Good for nothing.

Kurt | 06 February 2020 - 12:43:45 

Not guilty enough to charge them. Just a little bit guilty. The usual nonsense of thai Officialdom to avoid problems with shops. Very weak non Government action.. TIT. Not surprised. The usual bla bla to avoid getting 'involved', afraid of shops despite their government job. Total absence of Authority.

goldwing | 06 February 2020 - 12:30:32 

More BS from govt officials

