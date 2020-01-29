THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
25 new fatalities in China’s virus epicentre raises total to 132

25 new fatalities in China’s virus epicentre raises total to 132

WORLD: The number of confirmed deaths from China’s viral outbreak has risen to 132, with authorities in central Hubei province today (Jan 29) reporting 25 new fatalities and 840 new cases.

By AFP

Wednesday 29 January 2020, 08:39AM

A man wears a protective mask to help stop the spread of a deadly virus, as he walks in a near-empty area of Sanlitun in Beijing yesterday (Jan 29). Photo: AFP

A man wears a protective mask to help stop the spread of a deadly virus, as he walks in a near-empty area of Sanlitun in Beijing yesterday (Jan 29). Photo: AFP

The latest figures from hard-hit Hubei, the epicentre of the contagion, would put the nationwide total of confirmed infections at more than 5,974, based on figures previously released by the central government.

This figure exceeds the number of people infected in the mainland by the SARS epidemic in 2002-3.

The new figures came as Japan airlifted about 200 of its nationals out of the city, and the US evacuated about 240 Americans by air.

More than 50 million people have been locked down in and around Wuhan, the central industrial city where the outbreak first began, in a bid by authorities to stop an infection that has since spread to other cities in China and to other countries.

France has also said it intends to fly its citizens out of the city in the coming days.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called the virus a “demon” during talks yesterday (Jan 28) with the head of the World Health Organization in Beijing, and pledged a “timely” release of updates about the crisis.

