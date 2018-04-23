CHONBURI: Eleven men and 14 women of various nationalities were rounded up late on Saturday night (Apr 21) in a raid on a hotel in South Pattaya in tambon Nong Prue while attending a swingers’ party for attendants to swap partners for sexual activities.

Party goers are rounded up by security authorities on Saturday night (Apr 21) at a hotel where they attended a swingers’ party. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

The raid on Ban Tulip Hotel in Phra Tamnak area in South Pattaya, which took place at about 11:30pm, was carried out by Bang Lamung district administrative officials with support from tourist police and soldiers from the 14th Military Circle.

Naris Niramaiwong, the Bang Lamung district chief, said the raid was prompted by complaints from local residents that the hotel had frequently organised a “swingers’ party” for attendants to swap sex partners.

The party was being held in a room on the hotel’s ground floor where 25 people were found naked, performing sexual activities. They included American, Canadian, Chinese, Malaysian, Singapore, German, Thai, Cambodian, Indian and Ukrainian nationals. They were detained for further legal action.

Mr Naris said people wanting to go to the party had to sign up via a website. The admission fee was B1,500 per person.

Hotel operator Xeng-chai Yang, 53, a Chinese national, was arrested for violating the Hotel Act and illegally facilitating sexual activities.

