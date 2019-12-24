THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
24 Hour Race - Running Against Human Trafficking

24 Hour Race - Running Against Human Trafficking

Start From: Saturday 18 January 2020, 09:00AM

The aim of 24 Hour Race is to raise awareness about human trafficking wherein every 24 hours, 5500 children, women and men become victims of slavery. This event is organized to “Run for The Freedom of Others” and all the profits will be donated to non-profit organizations. Runners can sign up with a team of 8 and run for 24 hours or a team of 4 people and run for 2.4 hours, also an option for children to run 24 minutes! Not everybody needs to run, walking is also fine. Each participant will get a race pack, a great offer stay in Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort Phuket, to have some fun with friends while supporting a good cause and also exercise like no other. Sign up NOW as a team or an individual at uwcthailand.ac.th/24-hour-race

Person : UWC Thailand
Address : UWC Thailand
Phone : 076 336 076
Website :
http://uwcthailand.ac.th/24-hour-race

 

