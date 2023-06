23rd Phuket International Rugby Elevens 2023

Start From: Friday 9 June 2023, 08:30AM to Sunday 11 June 2023, 05:30PM

This year we are trialing a new format which could become to rugby what T20 is for cricket. Though the long term plan is to start 11 a side leagues around the region, Phuket has been asked to show-case the 11’s in a tournament format. Held at Thanyapura Sports Club from June 09 - 11, daily 830am to 530pm. www.phuket10s.com