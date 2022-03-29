BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
22nd Phuket International Rugby 10s

22nd Phuket International Rugby 10s

Start From: Friday 13 May 2022, 09:00AM to Sunday 15 May 2022, 06:00PM

It’s Great To Be Back. The 2022 Aussie Bar Phuket International Rugby 10s with teams from around the region competing for bragging rights in what has become one of Asia’s premier social rugby events. The venue is Thanyapura Sports Club and put the date 13-15 May in your diaries for a weekend of action and fun. For more information contact phuket10s@outlook.com or check out the website www.phuket10s.com Sponsored by Aussie Bar Phuket, Athena Siam Co.Ltd, The Phuket News, World Flair and raising funds for the Asia Center Foundation no into their 20th year of giving kids a chance!

Person : Pat Cotter
Address : Thanyapura Sports Club

 

