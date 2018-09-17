THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

223 monkeys caught in Phuket mass-sterilisation Round 2, 162 sterilised so far

PHUKET: The Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre, Pongchart Chouehorm, has confirmed that a total of 223 monkeys have caught at Toh Sai Hill for sterilisation in ‘Round 2’ of the wild monkey mass-sterilisation with 162 having already been sterilised.

animalshealthsex
By Chutharat Plerin

Monday 17 September 2018, 04:08PM

A total of 162 monkeys have been sterilised so far. Photo: Phuket Provinical Office

A total of 162 monkeys have been sterilised so far. Photo: Phuket Provinical Office

A total of 162 monkeys have been sterilised so far. Photo: Phuket Provinical Office

A total of 162 monkeys have been sterilised so far. Photo: Phuket Provinical Office

A total of 162 monkeys have been sterilised so far. Photo: Phuket Provinical Office

A total of 162 monkeys have been sterilised so far. Photo: Phuket Provinical Office

A total of 162 monkeys have been sterilised so far. Photo: Phuket Provinical Office

A total of 162 monkeys have been sterilised so far. Photo: Phuket Provinical Office

A total of 128 monkeys have already been been re-released into the wild.. Photo: Phuket Provinical Office

A total of 128 monkeys have already been been re-released into the wild.. Photo: Phuket Provinical Office

A total of 128 monkeys have already been been re-released into the wild.. Photo: Phuket Provinical Office

A total of 128 monkeys have already been been re-released into the wild.. Photo: Phuket Provinical Office

A total of 128 monkeys have already been been re-released into the wild.. Photo: Phuket Provinical Office

A total of 128 monkeys have already been been re-released into the wild.. Photo: Phuket Provinical Office

A total of 128 monkeys have already been been re-released into the wild.. Photo: Phuket Provinical Office

A total of 128 monkeys have already been been re-released into the wild.. Photo: Phuket Provinical Office

Speaking to The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister paper Khao Phuket today (Sept 17) Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre, Pongchart Chouehorm, said that 129 monkeys were caught on day one of the round up (Sept 13), 20 on day two (Sept 14), 49 on day three (Sept 15) and 25 on day four.

On Sept 14 we sterilised 58 monkey, the following day we sterilised 49 and yesterday (Sept 16) we sterilised 55,” Mr Pongchart said.

Of the monkeys caught, six could not be sterilised as they were not of reproductive age.

The remaining 55 monkeys will be sterilised in the coming days,” he added.

Of the 229 monkeys caught, as of yesterday 128 had been re-released into the wild.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Aj Raymond RITCHIE | 17 September 2018 - 17:01:46 

Why cannot this be done with the stray dogs of PSU campus?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One dead, two injured sea turtles found washed up on Phuket beach
‘Auntie Pigeon’ warned that neighbours’ health comes first
Injured sea turtle found washed up on Phuket beach
Phuket lifeguards warn beachgoers of venomous sea snakes at west coast beaches
Search after ‘illegal’ boat runs aground in croc-infested waters
‘Snake alert’ issued in India’s flood-hit Kerala
Dusit Zoo to close for good at the end of this month
Phuket Town monkeys get swings, CCTV to come
Rare finless porpoise found beached in Trat
Animals still a draw, despite shrinking crowds, says Chinese circus
Snake-handlers of West Virginia test faith with poison
Lifeguards warn of Portuguese man-o-war at Phuket beaches
Thai turtle’s plastic-filled stomach heightens ocean crisis
Man denies cruelty in leaving animals in tied sacks
Living dogs, cats found dumped in tied sacks

 

Phuket community
223 monkeys caught in Phuket mass-sterilisation Round 2, 162 sterilised so far

Why cannot this be done with the stray dogs of PSU campus?...(Read More)

Phuket mops up after storm lashes island, plunges businesses into darkness

A large area of Kathu, at least from the market by the Caltex intersection north and west all the wa...(Read More)

Royal Turf Club runs its last race

Does anyone know if gambling is actually legal at any of these racetracks? Since it's well known...(Read More)

Tourists rescued from stranded boat off Koh Phi Phi

Ah good to sea those much advertised improvements in marine safety are taking an affect. LOL...(Read More)

Massive clean-up in Hong Kong after typhoon brings trail of destruction

During a lull in the storm we went for a quick walk in Victoria Park to see the damage, it was prett...(Read More)

Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

Of course all blame can be laid on the brakes themselves, there are no human beings who are responsi...(Read More)

Scandal-plagued tantric yoga school on Koh Pha-ngan closes

Well if these muppets thought this hockus-pockus could cure cancer (or at least prevent it it seems)...(Read More)

Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

According to another newspaper, the driver was fined 3000b but the company was not charged for not s...(Read More)

Tourists rescued from stranded boat off Koh Phi Phi

Wat are Thai Marine offices for? Is it as volunteer club of retired thai government officials who le...(Read More)

Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

What happened to the checks that were going to be carried out on all buses??...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket

 