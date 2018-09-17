PHUKET: The Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre, Pongchart Chouehorm, has confirmed that a total of 223 monkeys have caught at Toh Sai Hill for sterilisation in ‘Round 2’ of the wild monkey mass-sterilisation with 162 having already been sterilised.

By Chutharat Plerin

Monday 17 September 2018, 04:08PM

A total of 128 monkeys have already been been re-released into the wild.. Photo: Phuket Provinical Office

A total of 162 monkeys have been sterilised so far. Photo: Phuket Provinical Office

Speaking to The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister paper Khao Phuket today (Sept 17) Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre, Pongchart Chouehorm, said that 129 monkeys were caught on day one of the round up (Sept 13), 20 on day two (Sept 14), 49 on day three (Sept 15) and 25 on day four.

“On Sept 14 we sterilised 58 monkey, the following day we sterilised 49 and yesterday (Sept 16) we sterilised 55,” Mr Pongchart said.

“Of the monkeys caught, six could not be sterilised as they were not of reproductive age.

“The remaining 55 monkeys will be sterilised in the coming days,” he added.

Of the 229 monkeys caught, as of yesterday 128 had been re-released into the wild.