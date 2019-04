Start From: Friday 24 May 2019, 08:00AM to Sunday 26 May 2019, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Aussie Bar Phuket International Rugby Tens 2019 will be hosted at Thanyapura Sports Club over the weekend of May 24-26. Teams in the men's & women's open along with the Athena Siam Coffin Dodgers vets tournaments will be vying for honours come the finals on Sunday. Entry is free so come on down and enjoy a weekend of fun & excitement and help us raise funds for the Asia Center Foundation.