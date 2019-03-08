THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

21 horses dead in 2 months at famous California race track

CALIFORNIA: Santa Anita has suspended racing indefinitely after officials confirmed a 21st horse has died at the California racetrack, fuelling fresh safety concerns at the fabled course over the spike in fatalities.


By AFP

Friday 8 March 2019, 09:55AM

Protesters at the famous Santa Anita race track in Arcadia, California, where 21 horses have died in the past two months. Photo: AFP

Protesters at the famous Santa Anita race track in Arcadia, California, where 21 horses have died in the past two months. Photo: AFP

The Daily Racing Form and Bloodhorse websites reported that Santa Anita officials decided late Tuesday (Mar 5) to halt racing while safety consultant Dennis Moore examined the facility.

Four-year-old filly Lets Light the Way, trained by Ron McAnally, was euthanised after pulling up with a shattered sesamoid, a bone at the horse’s ankle joint.

It’s the 21st horse fatality suffered in racing or training at Santa Anita, outside Los Angeles, since December 26.

Daily Racing Form cited Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of Santa Anita owners The Stronach Group, for the decision to cancel racing.

Bloodhorse cited California Thoroughbred Trainers president Jim Cassidy for news of the shutdown.

Racing had been set to resume Friday.

Cassidy said training on the main track and training track also stopped.

Hours after the latest fatality was revealed, Santa Anita announced it had retained Moore as a consultant “as an precautionary measure with regard to the condition of the one-mile main track.”

Moore, 69, has more than 46 years of experience working with racing surfaces worldwide. He served as Santa Anita track superintendent from 2014 until his retirement at the end of 2018.

Earlier Tuesday, another horse was involved in a scare, with nine-year-old Vyjack pulling up following a five-furlong workout.

The eight-time winner was taken from the course in a van but later returned to trainer Phil D'Amato’s stable.

Splash Beach Club

The California Horse Racing Board said the issue of the Santa Anita fatalities would be addressed by the board following the death of Lets Light the Way.

Santa Anita was closed for two days last week after Breeders’ Cup winner Battle of Midway suffered a fatal injury during a workout.

A track safety expert from the University of Kentucky was brought in to search for possible irregularities which might explain the spike in fatalities.

The course reopened after being given the all clear, only for a 20th fatality to occur with the filly Eskenforadrink breaking down during a race and later being euthanised.

Hall of Fame trainer McAnally told Daily Racing Form that the unusually wet weather that has deluged California this year may be responsible for the crisis.

“To me, it’s the weather that is causing these breakdowns,” McAnally said. “This is the first one I’ve had (this winter).”

The rash of fatalities has led to calls from animal rights activists for the track to be closed for good. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called for trainers and veterinarians of horses involved to be investigated.

“Twenty dead horses is 20 too many and the only responsible action is for the track to close immediately to stop this spiral of deaths,” PETA senior vice president Kathy Guillermo said in a statement on Sunday.

“The California Horse Racing Board and Santa Anita must do this now, and law enforcement must begin an immediate investigation of trainers and veterinarians to find out if injured horses were being forced to run.”

Santa Anita is one of the most famous tracks in US horse racing and will stage the Breeders’ Cup this year from November 1-2.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

United dump PSG in historic Champions League stunner
Solari pledges to continue after Madrid dumped out by Ajax
Salah slump blunts Liverpool as Man City capitalise
Guardiola: injuries won’t stop historic quadruple
Leicester welcome Rodgers with win, Newcastle end Burnley run
Sarri furious as Chelsea keeper refuses to be substituted
Man Utd confirm huge Mourinho pay-off
Sarri on the brink as Pogba fires United into FA Cup last eight
Ramsey signs jackpot Juventus deal
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay to present joint 2030 World Cup bid
Man City hit humiliated Chelsea for six
Premier League January transfer spending plummets
Liverpool dish out new deals to sustain success
Chelsea humiliated, Liverpool held
Japan’s convenience stores to ditch porn mags ahead of Olympics

 

Phuket community
Immigration officers dismissed for visa skulduggery

Seems the Thai Immigration dept undergoes a big clean-up. This is not a big joke. Time the RTP fol...(Read More)

Contract signed: Patong beachfront power lines, fibre-optic cable to be installed underground

Was all this stuff at Patong Beach Road not already done a few years ago?...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

Such No-Yes-No-Yes OK constructions are always good for later early retirement of officials, or a ni...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

So although there were "breaches of the building permit" the door is wide open for some ne...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings

Crap judgement Ben- why should the (in your words)- wannabe lifeguard put his life in jeapordy for a...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

As this is the second time this place has pushed the boundaries (literally) it should be demolished....(Read More)

Patong trash fire spurs warning of B10k fine for dumping, B1k fine for littering

Didn't notice or more likely turned a blind eye, heck if they made an effort putting CCTV at kno...(Read More)

Patong trash fire spurs warning of B10k fine for dumping, B1k fine for littering

Well, environment is a important issue these days. Perhaps the Mayors of beach towns should employ m...(Read More)

Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists

Before December 2004, who knew about what disaster a Tsunami is? It was behind imagination that FIRS...(Read More)

Russian arrested in Phuket on Interpol notice

So.. Interpol.. a good way to catch foreign criminals... but not rich cop killing Thai's? I mea...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dan About Thailand
QSI Food Competition 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sunday Brunch Club
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo

 