2022 Pacific Cross Health Insurance AFL Andaman Cup

Saturday 10 December 2022, 11:00AM to Saturday 10 December 2022, 01:00PM

Australian rules football (AFL) is coming back to Phuket this Saturday at the Alan Cooke Ground Cricket and Sports facility in Thalang. The local Phuket Power side will play against a mix of Thailand Tigers and Sabretooth Tigers (over 35’s). The Tigers enter the match fresh from winning the division 2 title in the AFL Asia Championships in October. The Pacific Cross Health Insurance AFL Andaman Cup is the 2nd encounter between the teams. The first match was 2 years ago when a strong Tigers side made light work of an undermanned local side. The Tigers are no strangers to Phuket, previously hosting 2 AFL Masters tournaments and an international match against Malaysia at the ACG. Saturday’s match provides an opportunity for Phuket to develop an AFL side for future events and to unearth local talent for AFL Asia competitions. Both teams have smaller squads this year. New players are more than welcome to flag their interest and play on the day. The Power expects to have a number of debutants, players from 6 different nationalities aged between 16-60. The thrill of kicking a goal, running down the wing to catch a ball or tackling an opponent makes AFL an exciting game to play and the most attended national sporting league in the world per capita. Anyone interested to try a new sport can contact Phuket Power through their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PhuketPowerAFL Spectators and families are encouraged to come along. Food, beverages and shaded seating are available at the ground.